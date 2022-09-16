Motorola will soon launch another variant of the Edge 30 Ultra in India, the company announced on Friday. The handset will be a higher-end variant of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra that will feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset recently made its debut in the country equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Edge 30 Ultra sports a 6.67-inch pOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup with optical image stabilisation.

The smartphone manufacturer announced on Twitter that a higher-end variant of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage will soon launch in India. The company is yet to reveal a specific launch date for the new storage variant. Motorola claims that an additional variant of the phone is being introduced in the country “on popular demand”.

Thank You for your overwhelming response. We are excited to announce that the #motorolaedge30ultra will be coming soon in 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage too. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/mv0XsJLOxc — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 16, 2022

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was recently launched in India with price tag of Rs. 59,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage variant. Currently, the handset is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 54,999. It is sold in Interstellar Black and Starlight White colour options. The new variant of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is expected to be priced higher than the 8GB RAM model.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specifications

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is a dual-SIM (Nano) handset, which sports a 6.67-inch pOLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and HDR10+ support. The company claims that the display can produce up to 1,250 nits of peak brightness. The touchscreen of the Edge 30 Ultra gets Corning Glass 5 protection as well. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. For optics, the handset gets a triple rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

At the front, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra features a 60-megapixel camers for selfies and video chats. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, and GPS support, along with a USB Type-C port. The Edge 30 Ultra also features an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security. It packs a 4,610mAh battery with 125W wired charging support and up to 50W wireless charging support.

