Technology News
loading

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM Variant to Launch in India Soon: All Details

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was launched in India on September 13, a few days after its debut in global markets.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 16 September 2022 18:12 IST
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM Variant to Launch in India Soon: All Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Motorola India

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra features a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • The new Motorola phone comes in two colour options
  • The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra packs a 4,610mAh battery

Motorola will soon launch another variant of the Edge 30 Ultra in India, the company announced on Friday. The handset will be a higher-end variant of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra that will feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset recently made its debut in the country equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Edge 30 Ultra sports a 6.67-inch pOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup with optical image stabilisation.

The smartphone manufacturer announced on Twitter that a higher-end variant of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage will soon launch in India. The company is yet to reveal a specific launch date for the new storage variant. Motorola claims that an additional variant of the phone is being introduced in the country “on popular demand”.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was recently launched in India with price tag of Rs. 59,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage variant. Currently, the handset is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 54,999. It is sold in Interstellar Black and Starlight White colour options. The new variant of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is expected to be priced higher than the 8GB RAM model.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specifications

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is a dual-SIM (Nano) handset, which sports a 6.67-inch pOLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and HDR10+ support. The company claims that the display can produce up to 1,250 nits of peak brightness. The touchscreen of the Edge 30 Ultra gets Corning Glass 5 protection as well. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. For optics, the handset gets a triple rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

At the front, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra features a 60-megapixel camers for selfies and video chats. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, and GPS support, along with a USB Type-C port. The Edge 30 Ultra also features an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security. It packs a 4,610mAh battery with 125W wired charging support and up to 50W wireless charging support.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
Blankos Block Party Becomes First Web3 Title to Be Listed on Epic Games Store

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM Variant to Launch in India Soon: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  2. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  3. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  4. Realme GT Neo 3T With Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched in India: Details
  5. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Review: Budget 5G Experience, but at What Cost?
  6. iPhone 14 Lineup, Watch Series 8, Watch SE (2nd Gen) First Sale in India Today
  7. Vivo X80 Lite Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online: Details Here
  8. Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD TV Series Launched in India: All Details
  9. Here Are the Prices, Deals on iPhone 14 Models Across E-Commerce Platforms
  10. Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition With Colour Changing Rear Panel Debuts in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Has Fixed iPhone 14 Series iMessage, FaceTime Issues in Latest iOS 16 Update: All Details
  2. Google Photos Introduces Collage Editor, Revamps Memories Feature: All Details
  3. YouTube Working on ML That Flips Landscape Video Ads Into Vertical Formats
  4. Realme 10 (4G) Reportedly Spotted on Indian BIS, Indonesia Telecom, and NBTC: Details
  5. UIDAI to Prompt Aadhaar Card Holders to Update Biometrics Once Every 10 Years, Says Official
  6. Rogue Squadron: Patty Jenkins-Helmed Star Wars Spin-Off Movie Removed From Disney’s Calendar: Report
  7. Vivo X Fold+ Leaked Images Hint at Design, Specifications: Details
  8. Self-Spreading Malware Attacking Gamers, Stealing Credentials via YouTube: Kaspersky
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM Variant to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  10. Blankos Block Party Becomes First Web3 Title to Be Listed on Epic Games Store
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.