Motorola Edge 30 specifications have been tipped online ahead of the official launch. The new Motorola phone is said to be available in two distinct RAM and storage options to choose from. Motorola is reported to offer Android 12 out-of-the-box, along with its proprietary My UX. Some previous reports suggested that the Motorola Edge 30 would be a part of the series that would also include the Motorola Edge 30 Pro Ultra (also referred to as Motorola Edge Frontier and Motorola Edge 30 Pro+, and the Motorola Edge 30 Lite.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has claimed to have revealed the specifications of the regular Motorola Edge 30. The phone is speculated to launch this month.

Motorola Edge 30 specifications (expected)

As per the details shared by the tipster, the Motorola Edge 30 will come with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is also said to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, along with 6GB and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The presence of the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC was previously suggested by some alleged Geekbench listings.

The Motorola Edge 30 is also said to have a triple rear camera setup that will include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Further, there could be a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Motorola is said to offer a 4,020mAh battery on the Edge 30, with 30W fast charging support. The phone is also tipped to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box, proprietary with My UX on top.

Last month, the Motorola Edge 30 purportedly appeared on Thailand's NBTC certification site. The smartphone is also tipped to be codenamed 'Dubai'.

Official details about the Motorola Edge 30 are yet to be announced. However, the Lenovo-owned company in February brought the Edge 30 Pro as the first model in the Edge 30 series. It debuted in the US as the Edge+ (2022).