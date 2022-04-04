Technology News
loading

Motorola Edge 30 Specifications Said to Include a 144Hz pOLED Display, Up to 8GB RAM

Motorola Edge 30 is speculated to launch later this month.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 April 2022 14:22 IST
Motorola Edge 30 Specifications Said to Include a 144Hz pOLED Display, Up to 8GB RAM

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 30 Pro (pictured) was launched as the first model in the series in February

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 30 specifications have been suggested by a tipster
  • The new Motorola phone is said to have up to 256GB storage
  • Motorola Edge 30 is rumoured to come with 30W fast charging

Motorola Edge 30 specifications have been tipped online ahead of the official launch. The new Motorola phone is said to be available in two distinct RAM and storage options to choose from. Motorola is reported to offer Android 12 out-of-the-box, along with its proprietary My UX. Some previous reports suggested that the Motorola Edge 30 would be a part of the series that would also include the Motorola Edge 30 Pro Ultra (also referred to as Motorola Edge Frontier and Motorola Edge 30 Pro+, and the Motorola Edge 30 Lite.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has claimed to have revealed the specifications of the regular Motorola Edge 30. The phone is speculated to launch this month.

Motorola Edge 30 specifications (expected)

As per the details shared by the tipster, the Motorola Edge 30 will come with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is also said to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, along with 6GB and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The presence of the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC was previously suggested by some alleged Geekbench listings.

The Motorola Edge 30 is also said to have a triple rear camera setup that will include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Further, there could be a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Motorola is said to offer a 4,020mAh battery on the Edge 30, with 30W fast charging support. The phone is also tipped to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box, proprietary with My UX on top.

Last month, the Motorola Edge 30 purportedly appeared on Thailand's NBTC certification site. The smartphone is also tipped to be codenamed 'Dubai'.

Official details about the Motorola Edge 30 are yet to be announced. However, the Lenovo-owned company in February brought the Edge 30 Pro as the first model in the Edge 30 series. It debuted in the US as the Edge+ (2022).

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 30 specifications, Motorola Edge 30, Motorola
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Fortnite Brings Back Building, to Offer No-Build Alternative via Fortnite Zero Build

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 30 Specifications Said to Include a 144Hz pOLED Display, Up to 8GB RAM
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 9 4G Set to Launch in India on April 7: All Details
  2. WhatsApp Testing a New Limit to Restrict Sharing of Forwarded Messages
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Compared
  4. Realme TechLife Semi-Automatic Washing Machines Launched in India
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Moto G82 Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Specifications Tipped
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Allegedly Bags TDRA, BIS Certification
  8. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Review: A Perfect Ten?
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iQoo 9 Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. Vodafone Raises Stake in Vodafone Idea to 47.61 Percent
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Specifications Said to Include a 144Hz pOLED Display, Up to 8GB RAM
  3. Fortnite Brings Back Building, to Offer No-Build Alternative via Fortnite Zero Build
  4. NASA Encounters Problem During Artemis I Wet Dress Rehearsal, Delays Test
  5. Russia Likely to Legalise Crypto Mining from Home in Coming Days, Government Official Hints
  6. Oppo F21 Pro 5G, F21 Pro 4G Price in India Tipped; Reno 7 Lite 5G Price and Specifications Tipped as Well
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website; OnePlus Nord Buds Specifications, Images Leaked
  8. iQoo Neo 6 Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch; Spotted in Live Image and on Benchmark Websites
  9. Trezor Crypto Wallet Users Targeted in Newsletter Phishing Attack, Company Issues Warning
  10. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.