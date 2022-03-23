Motorola Edge 30 is said to be in the works. The Chinese smartphone maker is yet to announce the arrival of a new Edge-series phone, but the handset has appeared on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification site, hinting at an imminent launch. Motorola Edge 30 is likely to succeed the Motorola Edge 20 smartphone that was debuted in India in August last year. Recently, Motorola Edge 30 was spotted on the Geekbench website. The listing suggested that Motorola Edge 30 will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.

As initially spotted by MySmartPrice, the Motorola Edge 30 has appeared on the NBTC website with model number XT2203-1. The listing suggests that Motorola Edge 30 will offer support for GSM, WCDMA LTE, and NR networks. This indicates that the Motorola Edge 30 will come with 5G connectivity. The NBTC listing shows that the phone is manufactured in the US.

In addition to the certification from Thailand, Motorola Edge 30 recently surfaced on the Geekbench website, further adding to speculations of an imminent launch. However, Motorola has not yet confirmed any details about the Motorola Edge 30.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Motorola Edge 30 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset. The listing further suggested that it could be run on Android 12 out of the box. The handset could pack 8GB RAM.

The upcoming Motorola Edge 30 is expected to succeed the Motorola Edge 20, which was launched in India in August last year with a price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The specifications of the Motorola Edge 30 are likely to be an upgrade to that of the Motorola Edge 20. The Motorola Edge 20 runs on Android 11 with MyUX on top. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED Max Vision display with 144Hz refresh rate. Motorola Edge 20 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 16-megapixel sensor. It has a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. The handset packs 128GB of onboard storage and offer a 4,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support.

