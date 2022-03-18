Motorola Edge 30 specifications have surfaced online. The purported successor of Motorola Edge 20 was spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench. The Geekbench listing has revealed the phone's score in single-core and multi-core test along with some specifications about the handset. The listing has revealed key features of the device including the OS version, processor, RAM, and GPU. The listing indicates that the Motorola Edge 30 will come with Snapdragon 778G Plus chip under its hood. The Geekbench listing also tips Android 12 out of the box and 8GB RAM among other things.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Motorola Edge 30 will be powered by an octa-core chipset with one prime core clocked at 2.5GHz (Cortex-A78), three Gold Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.2GHz, and four Silver cores (Cortex-A55) clocked at 1.8GHz. This CPU is paired with Adreno Adreno 642L GPU. This is the Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G chipset. The phone has scored 821 in the single-core and 2,353 in the multi-core test. The device on the Geekbench listing has 8GB of RAM but the Motorola Edge 30 will perhaps be sold in more RAM variants. Besides this, not much information about the device has been revealed yet.

The Motorola Edge 30 could be the successor of the Motorola Edge 20 which debuted last year. The Motorola Edge 20 runs on Android 11 with MyUX on and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The smartphone came with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone sported a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and packed a 4,000mAh battery. The Motorola Edge 30 may come with an upgraded set of features and specifications under its hood.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.