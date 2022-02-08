Motorola Edge series has been teased to launch in India later this month. The smartphone to be unveiled is speculated to be Motorola Edge 30 Pro. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro flagship smartphone was also tipped to launch in the country as well as global markets late last month. The smartphone is said to be a rebranded version of MotoEdge X30 that launched in China last year, but it will reportedly get a slightly different design. Motorola Edge 30 Pro will likely be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

As per a teaser shared by Motorola on Twitter, a new Motorola Edge-series smartphone will launch in India on February 24. The tweet does not mention which smartphone will launch in the country, but it could be the Motorola Edge 30 Pro if a report from late last month is to be believed.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro specifications (expected)

As mentioned earlier, Motorola Edge 30 Pro is said to be a rebranded Moto Edge X30 that launched in China in December. The upcoming Motorola Edge 30 Pro is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It will reportedly run Android 12 with a MyUX skin on top out-of-the-box. The smartphone is said to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ POLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro will reportedly get a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Alongside, it is said to get a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In the front, it is tipped to get a 60-megapixel selfie sensor. The upcoming Motorola smartphone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.

As for the design, Motorola Edge 30 Pro and Moto Edge X30 sport slightly different design language. The back panel on the former will reportedly get the Motorola logo directly underneath the vertically mounted rear camera module, whereas it was placed in the middle on the latter. Motorola Edge 30 Pro is said to get an under-display fingerprint sensor as opposed to the side-mounted fingerprint sensor on Moto Edge X30.

