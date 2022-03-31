Technology News
From Motorola Edge 30 Pro Ultra to Edge 30 Lite: Motorola Smartphone Launch Roadmap for 2022 Tipped

Motorola is tipped to launch up to four smartphones as part of the Edge 30 lineup.

By David Delima | Updated: 31 March 2022 17:39 IST
From Motorola Edge 30 Pro Ultra to Edge 30 Lite: Motorola Smartphone Launch Roadmap for 2022 Tipped

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass (@evleaks)

The rumoured Motorola Frontier is tipped to be the most premium handset in the Motorola Edge 30 series

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 30 Pro is the company’s first flagship smartphone for 2022
  • The Motorola Edge 30 Pro Ultra could launch in the third quarter of 2022
  • The Motorola Edge 30 Lite could be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC

Motorola Edge 30 Pro was launched last month as the company's first flagship smartphone for 2022. The handset went on sale in India for the first time on March 4, following its debut in India on February 24. A reputed tipster has shared details of the Lenovo subsidiary's launch plans for 2022, including the rumoured Motorola Edge 30 Pro Ultra (also referred to as Motorola Frontier), and three smartphones codenamed Dubai, Dubai+, and Miami, expected later this year. Motorola is yet to officially reveal any details regarding these smartphones.

As per known tipster Evan Blass, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, Motorola Edge 30 Pro Ultra (or Motorola Frontier) could be launched in the third quarter of 2022 and could be the most premium model in the Motorola Edge 30 smartphone series. The company is also tipped to launch three other handsets, including the vanilla Motorola Edge 30 (codenamed Dubai) that could be launched in early April, followed by a smartphone dubbed the Motorola Edge 30 Lite (codenamed Miami). Meanwhile, another Motorola smartphone (codenamed Dubai+) could be launched in the third quarter, according to Blass.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Ultra (Motorola Frontier) specifications (expected)

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro Ultra (or Motorola Frontier) is tipped to sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ POLED curved display. The smartphone is said to feature a SM8475 chipset (believed to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC) along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone is said to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The rumoured Motorola Edge 30 Pro Ultra will be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera, along with a 50-megapixel wide angle camera and a 12-megapixel 2x telephoto camera. The handset is also tipped to sport a 60-megapixel selfie camera. The upcoming Motorola Edge 30 Pro Ultra will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 125W charging support, according to the report.

Motorola Edge 30 (Motorola Dubai) specifications (expected)

Tipped to launch as a ‘vanilla' version of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, the rumoured Motorola Dubai smartphone will sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ POLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Details of the handset's processor were not shared by the tipster, but the smartphone is said ship with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

On the camera front, the Motorola Dubai is tipped to feature triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, along with a second 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The handset will also sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Motorola Dubai is tipped to feature a 4,020mAh battery, according to the tipster.

Motorola Dubai+ specifications (expected)

Like the Motorola Edge 30 (or Motorola Dubai), the rumoured Motorola Dubai+ handset is tipped to sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ POLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, along with stylus support found on the recently launched Motorola Edge 30 Pro.

The handset be powered by a MT6879 SoC, a MediaTek chipset with two A78 cores and six A55 cores that is yet to be announced, according to the report. The smartphone is also expected to sport similar camera features as the Motorola Edge 30, and will pack a 5,000mAh battery, according to the tipster.

Motorola Edge 30 Lite (Motorola Miami) specifications (expected)

The rumoured Motorola Edge 30 Lite is tipped to offer modest specifications compared to the other Motorola smartphones, sporting a 6.28-inch full-HD+ POLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

On the optics front, the Motorola Edge 30 Lite will sport a dual rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera, and a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera. The smartphone is also tipped to sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The Motorola Edge 30 Lite could be powered by a 4.020mAh battery and could feature a thickness of less than 7mm, according to the report.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Edge 30 Pro Ultra, Motorola Edge 30, Motorola Edge 30 Lite, Motorola Edge 30 Pro Ultra Specifications, Motorola Edge 30 Specifications, Motorola Edge 30 Lite Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Vivo X Note Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Pre-Reservations Begin in China

