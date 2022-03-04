Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 30 Pro Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Motorola Edge 30 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 49,999.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 4 March 2022 07:30 IST
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Motorola Edge 30 Pro is available in Cosmos Blue and Stardust White colour options

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 30 Pro features triple rear cameras with dual-LED flash
  • Motorola Edge 30 Pro supports 68W fast charging
  • The handset comes in single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration

Motorola Edge 30 Pro goes on sale in India for the first time today (March 4) at 12pm. The new Motorola handset was launched in the country last week with a 144Hz OLED display and triple rear cameras. Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be available to purchase via Flipkart and leading Indian retail outlets. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and includes 68W fast charging support. Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration and customers can purchase the handset in two colour options.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro price in India, launch offers

Motorola Edge 30 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 49,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The handset can be purchased in Cosmos Blue and Stardust White colour options. As mentioned, it will be available for purchase starting today at 12pm IST via Flipkart and leading retail stores across the country.

Sale offers on the Motorola Edge 30 Pro include an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 for customers using SBI credit cards. Flipkart is offering a five percent cashback on purchase using Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. Furthermore, the phone will be available with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 5,556. There are also Rs. 10,000 worth of benefits for Jio users.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge 30 Pro runs on Android 12 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display support HDR10+. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM power the new Motorola handset.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro houses a triple rear camera unit along with a dual-LED flash. The camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 60-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front. Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes with 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage as well.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Motorola Edge 30 Pro also features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Besides, it sports three microphones. The handset is IP52 rated for water- and dust-resistance.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro runs on a 4,800mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast wired charging support. It also includes 15W wireless charging and 5W wireless power-sharing. The phone measures 163.06x75.95x8.79mm and weighs 196 grams.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp, 144Hz AMOLED display
  • Powerful SoC
  • 68W fast charging
  • Near-stock Android 12, guaranteed updates
  • Very good selfie camera
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Night mode performance could be better
Read detailed Motorola Edge 30 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 60-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India, Motorola Edge 30 Pro Specifications, Motorola, Flipkart
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
EU Checking if Crypto Assets Being Used to Bust Russian Sanctions, Senior Official Says

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company
  2. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  3. Electric Scooters May Get Costlier by Rs. 45,000 in India: Crisil
  4. OnePlus 9RT OxygenOS Update With Important Bug Fixes Rolls Out in India
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India and Variants Tipped
  6. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a May Debut in 3 Different Colours
  7. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED With Detachable Keyboard Launched in India
  8. Oppo Reno 7Z 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Announced: All Details
  9. Apple Sends Invites for March 8 Event; New MacBook, iPhone SE 3 Expected
  10. Redmi Note 11S Review: Is It Good Value?
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  2. Amazon, India’s Future Agree to Talks, Aim to Resolve Bitter Legal Dispute
  3. Ukraine Crisis: UK Broadcasting Regulator Opens More Probes Into Russia's RT
  4. Electric Scooters May Get Costlier by Rs. 45,000 in India as FAME Incentives Taper Off: Crisil
  5. Google Pixel 7 Pro Specifications, Renders Surface Online
  6. Bitcoin Again Viewed as Safe Haven Amid Russia-Ukraine Tension
  7. Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 7 to Receive Upgrades for PS5, Xbox Series S/X, PC
  8. Oracle Suspends Operations in Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis, SAP Pauses Sales
  9. Huawei Nova 9 SE Tipped to Launch Soon as Company’s First Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Camera
  10. EU Checking if Crypto Assets Being Used to Bust Russian Sanctions, Senior Official Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.