Motorola Edge 30 Pro goes on sale in India for the first time today (March 4) at 12pm. The new Motorola handset was launched in the country last week with a 144Hz OLED display and triple rear cameras. Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be available to purchase via Flipkart and leading Indian retail outlets. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and includes 68W fast charging support. Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration and customers can purchase the handset in two colour options.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro price in India, launch offers

Motorola Edge 30 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 49,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The handset can be purchased in Cosmos Blue and Stardust White colour options. As mentioned, it will be available for purchase starting today at 12pm IST via Flipkart and leading retail stores across the country.

Sale offers on the Motorola Edge 30 Pro include an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 for customers using SBI credit cards. Flipkart is offering a five percent cashback on purchase using Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. Furthermore, the phone will be available with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 5,556. There are also Rs. 10,000 worth of benefits for Jio users.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge 30 Pro runs on Android 12 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display support HDR10+. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM power the new Motorola handset.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro houses a triple rear camera unit along with a dual-LED flash. The camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 60-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front. Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes with 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage as well.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Motorola Edge 30 Pro also features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Besides, it sports three microphones. The handset is IP52 rated for water- and dust-resistance.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro runs on a 4,800mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast wired charging support. It also includes 15W wireless charging and 5W wireless power-sharing. The phone measures 163.06x75.95x8.79mm and weighs 196 grams.

