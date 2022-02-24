Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 30 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price in India, Specifications

Motorola Edge 30 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price in India, Specifications

Motorola Edge 30 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 49,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 February 2022 20:08 IST
Motorola Edge 30 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price in India, Specifications

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Motorola India

Motorola Edge 30 Pro will go on sale in India from March 4

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes in a single variant
  • The Motorola phone carries two 50-megapixel cameras
  • Motorola Edge 30 Pro supports 68W fast charging

Motorola Edge 30 Pro was launched in India on Thursday (February 24). The new Motorola phone is the successor to the Motorola Edge 20 Pro that debuted last year. Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes with a 144Hz pOLED display and triple rear cameras. The smartphone also includes 68W fast charging support and carries a water-repellent build. It comes preloaded with a feature called 'Ready For' that lets users access their mobile apps on a large screen or use the phone as a webcam for video conferences taking place on a Windows 11 laptop. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro competes against the likes of Asus ROG Phone 5s, Vivo X70 Pro, and the iQoo 9 series.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro price in India, availability

Motorola Edge 30 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 49,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Cosmos Blue and Stardust White colour options and will be available for purchase through Flipkart and leading retail stores starting March 4.

Launch offers on the Motorola Edge 30 Pro include a flat Rs. 5,000 discount on Flipkart and a Rs. 5,000 cashback via retail stores — applicable for customers using SBI credit cards. There will also be Rs. 10,000 worth of benefits for Jio users. Furthermore, the phone will be available with no-cost EMI options for up to nine months for Axis, HDFC, ICICI, and SBI cardholders.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro will also be available in the US as the Motorola Edge+ at $999 (roughly Rs. 75,500).

Motorola Edge 20 Pro was launched in the country last year, with a price tag of Rs. 36,999 for the same 8GB + 128GB configuration. The earlier model included headline features such as a 144Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge 30 Pro runs on Android 12 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) pOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and DCI-P3 colour space. The display is also protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with anti-fingerprint coating. Under the hood, the phone has the flagship-level Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an omni-directional phase-detection autofocus (PDAF) as well as optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Motorola has paired the triple camera setup with a dual-LED flash. The phone also supports up to 8K video recording at 24fps. It also has support for slow-motion full-HD (1080p) video recording at up to 960fps frame rate.

For selfies and video chats, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro carries a 60-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front with an f/2.2 lens.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes with 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage that is not expandable. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Motorola has equipped the Edge 30 Pro with dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. The phone also includes three microphones and the phone has an IP52-rated water-repellent build.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro smartphone packs a 4,800mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast wired charging. The proprietary technology is rated to charge the phone from zero to over 50 percent in 15 minutes. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro also includes 15W wireless charging and 5W wireless power sharing. Besides, the phone measures 163.06x75.95x8.79mm and weighs 196 grams.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 60-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 30 Pro price in India, Motorola Edge 30 Pro specifications, Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Motorola
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Indian PC Market Saw Record 14.8 Million Shipments in 2021, Grew 44.5 Percent YoY: IDC

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 30 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price in India, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50 With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Review: New and Improved
  3. Noise Buds VS202 Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  4. Intel Unveils Its Bonanza Mine Chip for Efficient Bitcoin Mining
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Today: What All to Expect From the Event
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased: All Details
  7. Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS Earphones Debut in India at Rs. 11,999
  8. iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9, iQoo 9 SE Launched in India: All Details
  9. Oppo Reno 6 4G With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Realme GT Neo 3 Price, Design, Key Specifications Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  2. Indian PC Market Saw Record 14.8 Million Shipments in 2021, Grew 44.5 Percent YoY: IDC
  3. Realme 9 5G Colours, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand Plans to Bring Crypto-Related Services ‘Soon’
  5. Apple Dominates Tablet Shipments in US, PC Shipments Witness 1 Percent Year-on-Year Growth
  6. BNY Mellon Ropes in Blockchain Analysis Firm Chainalysis to Monitor User Transactions
  7. Portronics Harmonics 250, Harmonics X1 Neckband-Style Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  8. Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro With Hasselblad Cameras, MariSilicon X Chip Launched, Find X5 Lite Debuts as Well: Price, Specifications
  9. Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds with Dual Drivers, Hi-Res Audio Support Launched
  10. Ola Electric Said to Plan 50GWh India Battery Plant in EV Push
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.