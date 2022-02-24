Motorola Edge 30 Pro was launched in India on Thursday (February 24). The new Motorola phone is the successor to the Motorola Edge 20 Pro that debuted last year. Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes with a 144Hz pOLED display and triple rear cameras. The smartphone also includes 68W fast charging support and carries a water-repellent build. It comes preloaded with a feature called 'Ready For' that lets users access their mobile apps on a large screen or use the phone as a webcam for video conferences taking place on a Windows 11 laptop. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro competes against the likes of Asus ROG Phone 5s, Vivo X70 Pro, and the iQoo 9 series.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro price in India, availability

Motorola Edge 30 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 49,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Cosmos Blue and Stardust White colour options and will be available for purchase through Flipkart and leading retail stores starting March 4.

Launch offers on the Motorola Edge 30 Pro include a flat Rs. 5,000 discount on Flipkart and a Rs. 5,000 cashback via retail stores — applicable for customers using SBI credit cards. There will also be Rs. 10,000 worth of benefits for Jio users. Furthermore, the phone will be available with no-cost EMI options for up to nine months for Axis, HDFC, ICICI, and SBI cardholders.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro will also be available in the US as the Motorola Edge+ at $999 (roughly Rs. 75,500).

Motorola Edge 20 Pro was launched in the country last year, with a price tag of Rs. 36,999 for the same 8GB + 128GB configuration. The earlier model included headline features such as a 144Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge 30 Pro runs on Android 12 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) pOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and DCI-P3 colour space. The display is also protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with anti-fingerprint coating. Under the hood, the phone has the flagship-level Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an omni-directional phase-detection autofocus (PDAF) as well as optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Motorola has paired the triple camera setup with a dual-LED flash. The phone also supports up to 8K video recording at 24fps. It also has support for slow-motion full-HD (1080p) video recording at up to 960fps frame rate.

For selfies and video chats, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro carries a 60-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front with an f/2.2 lens.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes with 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage that is not expandable. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Motorola has equipped the Edge 30 Pro with dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. The phone also includes three microphones and the phone has an IP52-rated water-repellent build.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro smartphone packs a 4,800mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast wired charging. The proprietary technology is rated to charge the phone from zero to over 50 percent in 15 minutes. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro also includes 15W wireless charging and 5W wireless power sharing. Besides, the phone measures 163.06x75.95x8.79mm and weighs 196 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.