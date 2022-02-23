Technology News
Motorola Edge 30 Pro India Launch Date Set for February 24, Flipkart Teases

Motorola launch will take place at 8pm IST on February 24.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 February 2022 11:17 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Motorola Edge 30 Pro launch in India has been teased through a Flipkart webpage

  • Motorola Edge 30 Pro is teased to debut with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • Flipkart has created a dedicated mobile webpage to tease the launch
  • Motorola Edge 30 Pro may be a rebranded Moto Edge X30

Motorola Edge 30 Pro India launch date has been set for February 24, Flipkart has teased online. The new Motorola phone is expected to debut as the successor to last year's Motorola Edge 20 Pro. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is also rumoured to be a rebranded variant of the Moto Edge X30 that was launched in China last year. The last year's model came with features including a 144Hz display and triple rear cameras. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is also expected to be the most affordable smartphone in the country to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Flipkart has created a dedicated webpage for mobile users to tease the India launch date of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro. The webpage doesn't clearly mention the name of the phone, though it carries a tagline that reads, “Find Your Edge with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1". This clearly points to the Motorola Edge 30 Pro that is rumoured to be a rebadged Moto Edge X30.

The Flipkart listing also shows that the launch will be held at 8pm on February 24.

motorola edge 30 pro teaser image flipkart Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 Pro India launch timings have appeared on Flipkart

 

Motorola has so far maintained suspense on the launch of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro. The company, however, did indicate its debut in both India and global markets through a teaser image posted on social media earlier this month. But it has still not explicitly teased the exact product name and particular details of the phone.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro price in India (expected)

Earlier this week, Motorola Edge 30 Pro price in India was reported online. The phone is said to be available at Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 55,999) and some discounts may bring it down to Rs. 44,999. Official pricing details are yet to be confirmed.

The Moto Edge X30 was launched in China at a starting price of CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,700) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro specifications (expected)

Previous reports suggest that the specifications of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro would be identical to the Moto Edge X30. The phone is expected to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box and feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz along with support for HDR+. It is also said to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powering it. The chipset is rumoured to be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

In terms of optics, Motorola Edge 30 Pro is speculated to have a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is also likely to include a 60-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is said to have up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone may include a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Further reading: Motorola Edge 30 Pro price in India, Motorola Edge 30 Pro specifications, Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Motorola, Moto
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
