Motorola is all set to unveil a new Edge-series smartphone in India on February 24. The upcoming flagship smartphone is likely to be called Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G. Just days before its official debut, the specifications of the device have leaked online. As per the latest leak, Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G will have a hole-punch display design. It is said to come with a 144Hz refresh rate display and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging. Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is speculated to come as a rebranded version of the Moto Edge X30 that was unveiled in China last year.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G price in India (expected)

Known tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) — in collaboration with 91Mobiles — has leaked the specifications of Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G. According to the tipster, Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G could cost between Rs. 45,000 and Rs. 50,000 in India. It is expected to be offered in Cosmic Blue colour option in the country.

To recall, Moto Edge X30 was launched in China with a starting price of CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models that are priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,400) and CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,800).

Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

As per the leak, Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G will run on Android 12 out-of-the-box with MYUI 3.0 on top. Motorola is said to offer two years of major Android OS updates for the phone. It is said to feature a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The display is said to have Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Motorola is likely to provide the same in the back as well.

Like the Moto Edge X30, Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G is also expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For optics, Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G is said to carry a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel OmniVision's OV50A40 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The camera unit is also expected to include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide snapper and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there could be a 60-megapixel sensor at the front. It is said to feature 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage as well.

Connectivity options on the Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G are said to include 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C port. It is expected to offer support for 13 5G bands as well. The upcoming smartphone could feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging.

