  Home
  Mobiles
  Mobiles News
  Motorola Edge 30 Pricing, Specifications, Images Allegedly Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch

Motorola Edge 30 Pricing, Specifications, Images Allegedly Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch

Motorola Edge 30 might go on sale in Europe from May 5.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 21 April 2022 11:53 IST
Motorola Edge 30 Pricing, Specifications, Images Allegedly Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: Appuals

The Motorola Edge 30 is said to sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ pOLED display

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 30 could be powered by a Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G SoC
  • The Motorola Edge 30 might feature an under-display fingerprint sensor
  • It is expected to come in Green, Grey, and Silver colour options

Motorola Edge 30 could become official in the coming weeks after the recent launch of the Edge 30 Pro. As Motorola has kept the cards closed to its chest regarding this upcoming handset, speculations have been rife with alleged specs and leaked images of the base Edge 30. Now, a new report has suggested full specifications and European pricing of this handset. It also includes alleged high-resolution renders of the Motorola Edge 30. The phone supposedly sports a hole-punch camera cutout in the front and a triple rear camera setup.

Motorola Edge 30 price, availability (rumoured)

As per a recent report, the Motorola Edge 30 could be released in Europe on May 5. The base model with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage might be priced at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 45,400). The 12GB RAM + 256GB onboard storage option is expected to cost EUR 649 (roughly 53, 600). [Motorola] could release this handset with Green, Grey, and Silver colour options.

Motorola Edge 30 specifications (rumoured)

The Motorola Edge 30 is said to feature the previously tipped 6.55-inch pOLED display with a full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) resolution. According to recently leaked live images from tipster Nils Ahrensmeier @NilsAhrDE, this smartphone could give users the option to choose between a refresh rate of 60Hz or 144Hz. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G SoC.

In terms of cameras, this handset is expected to have a triple rear camera similar to the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, which might feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel lens. In the front, it could feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

It is believed to house a 4,020mAh battery with support for 33W Turbo Power charging technology. The smartphone is expected to pack security features like face unlock and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to run on the latest stock Android 12 OS. The handset is supposed to be 159x74x6.7 mm in dimensions and weigh 155g.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp, 144Hz AMOLED display
  • Powerful SoC
  • 68W fast charging
  • Near-stock Android 12, guaranteed updates
  • Very good selfie camera
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Night mode performance could be better
Read detailed Motorola Edge 30 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 60-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Motorola Edge 30, Motorola Edge 30 price, Motorola Edge 30 specifications, Motorola
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
SpaceX, Amazon, Others Win NASA Contract to Demonstrate Communications in Space
Samsung Continues to Lead Smartphone Market Despite Fall in Shipments in Q1: Canalys

