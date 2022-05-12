Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 30 With pOLED Display, Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 30 With pOLED Display, Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 30 features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup

By David Delima | Updated: 12 May 2022 12:59 IST
Motorola Edge 30 With pOLED Display, Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 30 will be available in Aurora Green and Meteor Gray (pictured) colour options

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 30 features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • The smartphone runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box
  • Motorola Edge 30 comes with support for 13 5G bands

Motorola Edge 30 was launched in India on Thursday. The handset sports a 6.5-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The company's second entry to its Edge 30 smartphone lineup is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC under the hood, and comes with up to 8GB of RAM. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The handset packs a 4,020mAh battery and comes with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, according to the company.

Motorola Edge 30 price in India, availability

Motorola Edge 30 price in India is set at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 29,999. The smartphone will be sold in Aurora Green and Meteor Grey colour options and will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Reliance Digital and retail stores starting on May 19. Customers can also avail of an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

Last month, the company launched the Motorola Edge 30 in Europe priced at EUR 449.99 (roughly Rs. 36,500) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, while another 8GB + 256GB variant will also be available in that market. Similarly, a third Supermoon Silver colour option that debuted in Europe has not been announced in India.

Motorola Edge 30 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge 30 runs on Android 12-based MyUX and sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR10+ content. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ processor and Adreno 642L GPU, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photos and videos, the Motorola Edge 30 is equipped with a triple camera setup, comprised of a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. It also sports a 32-megapixel front facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens, for selfies and video chats.

The handset is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board the smartphone include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and compass. The handset is also equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Motorola Edge 30 packs a 4,020mAh battery which is claimed to offer 32.1 hours of battery backup, along with support for 33W TurboPower charging. The handset features an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. It measures 159.38 x 74.236 x 6.79 mm and weighs 155 grams.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge 30

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4020mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 30, Motorola Edge 30 Specifications, Motorola Edge 30 Price in India, Motorola
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Facebook Parent Meta Withdraws Policy Guidance Request for Content Moderation of Posts on Russia-Ukraine War
ETH, BTC Whales Trigger Massive Transfer Period Despite Market Slowdown, Data Shows

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 30 With pOLED Display, Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched in India: All Details
  3. Google Pixel 6a With Tensor SoC, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  4. Sony Bravia 32W830K Smart TV With Google TV Launched in India
  5. Nothing Phone 1 to Be Available for Purchase in India via Flipkart
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T Spotted on Geekbench, Launch Expected Soon
  7. Xiaomi 12 Pro Review: A Premium Flagship at the Right Price
  8. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro Launched at I/O 2022
  9. Here's How You Can Lock Your Facebook Profile
  10. OnePlus Nord Buds Review
#Latest Stories
  1. RuTube Access Reportedly Restored by Russian Cyber Experts After 3-Day Outage
  2. El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Reveals Images of 'Bitcoin City' Scale Model on Twitter
  3. ETH, BTC Whales Trigger Massive Transfer Period Despite Market Slowdown, Data Shows
  4. Motorola Edge 30 With pOLED Display, Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Facebook Parent Meta Withdraws Policy Guidance Request for Content Moderation of Posts on Russia-Ukraine War
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Leaked Renders Suggest Similar Design to Galaxy Z Flip 3: Report
  7. Galaxies Galore: Here’s What Glitters In This New Image By NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope
  8. Google, Meta Asked to Remove Online Child Pornography Under Proposed European Commission Rules
  9. Sony Xperia Ace III With Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Details
  10. Facebook, Instagram’s Access Blocked in Russian-Backed Separatist Regions in East Ukraine
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.