Technology News
loading

Motorola Edge 30 Price in India, Launch Offer Tipped Ahead of Launch on May 12

Motorola Edge 30 is tipped to come with a price tag of Rs. 27,999.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 May 2022 16:50 IST
Motorola Edge 30 Price in India, Launch Offer Tipped Ahead of Launch on May 12

Photo Credit: Motorola India

Motorola Edge 30 is powered by Snapdragon 778G+ SoC

Highlights
  • The handset packs a triple rear camera setup
  • Motorola Edge 30 will go on sale via Flipkart
  • Display of Motorola Edge 30 offers 144Hz refresh rate

Motorola Edge 30 is all set to make its India debut on May 12. Just days ahead of the formal launch, a fresh leak has tipped the India pricing details of the handset and launch offer. The Motorola Edge series handset made its global debut in April last week. It features a pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and packs a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Motorola Edge 30 is teased to arrive as India's first Snapdragon 778G+ SoC powered phone.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has leaked the price details and launch offer of Motorola Edge 30 India via a Twitter post.

Motorola Edge 30 price in India (leaked)

As per the leak, the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 will cost Rs. 27,999 in India. Further, customers are expected to get a launch offer of Rs. 2,000 from a bank, which will bring down the effective price to Rs. 25,999. However, the bank names are not specified by the tipster.

To recall, Motorola Edge 30 was launched in the European markets in April with a price tag of EUR 449.99 (roughly Rs. 36,300) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Motorola has already announced that the launch of the Motorola Edge 30 will take place on May 12 in India. Since then, the company has been actively teasing the smartphone via its social media handles and a dedicated microsite.

Motorola Edge 30 specifications

The Flipkart listing indicates that Motorola Edge 30 will have 5G connectivity and pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The display will have HDR10+ support and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It further suggests 155 grams weight and a thickness of 6.79mm for the phone. The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ processor, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

The Motorola Edge 30 features a triple rear camera setup led by two 50-megapixel sensors. It features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. The Indian variant of Motorola Edge 30 is teased to come in 6GB and 8GB RAM options and a single 128GB storage option. The handset comes with support for Dolby Atmos.

The model launched globally packs a 4,020mAh battery with 33W TurboPower charging support.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 30, Motorola Edge 30 Price in India, Motorola Edge 30 Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apex Legends Season 13 Saviors Battle Pass Trailer Teases Dragons, Knights Themed Skins, Weapons, Cosmetics

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 30 Price in India, Launch Offer Tipped Ahead of Launch on May 12
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zomato CEO's Move to Donate ESOP Proceeds a 'Ploy': Workers' Union
  2. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini on Sale With Up to Rs. 11,910 Discount in India: Details
  3. Nothing Phone 1 to Be Available for Purchase in India via Flipkart
  4. Nokia N73 May Get Revamped With a Penta Rear Camera Setup
  5. Vivo X80 Series Set to Launch in India on May 18
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  7. iPhone 14 Max Price, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  8. Jurassic World Dominion Tickets Quietly Go Live Across India
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T Price, Design, Specifications Tipped via Leaked Unboxing Video
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Spotted on 3C Website With 25W Fast Charging: Details Inside
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Price in India, Launch Offer Tipped Ahead of Launch on May 12
  3. Apex Legends Season 13 Saviors Battle Pass Trailer Teases Dragons, Knights Themed Skins, Weapons, Cosmetics
  4. Nigeria May Allow Flight Bookings, Cable and Electricity Payments With eNaira CBDC
  5. Researchers Find New Way to Measure Void in Pair of Merging Supermassive Black Holes
  6. Nintendo Says It Sold 23.06 Million Switch Consoles Last Year, Expects Sales to Fall in FY 2023
  7. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Captures Interstellar Image With Unprecedented Clarity
  8. Dizo Wireless Dash Earphones India Launch Date Set for May 17, Claimed to Offer Up to 30 Hours of Playback
  9. Vivo X80 Series India Launch Date Set for May 18: Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Realme GT Neo 3T Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites; Specifications, Camera Details Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.