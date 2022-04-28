Motorola Edge 30 has been launched by the company on Thursday. The company's latest addition to its Edge smartphone lineup is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset sports a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple camera rear setup along with a 32-megapixel front facing camera. The Motorola Edge 30 packs a 4,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Motorola Edge 30 price, availability

Motorola Edge 30 pricing starts at EUR 449.99 (roughly Rs. 36,300) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, according to the company's website, while pricing for the 8GB + 256GB model is yet to be announced. The handset will be available in Aurora Green, Meteor Gray, and Supermoon Silver colour options. Following the launch of the smartphone in Europe, the Motorola Edge 30 will come to select markets in Asia, Australia, India, Latin America and the Middle East “in the coming weeks”, according to Motorola.

Motorola Edge 30 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge 30 runs on Android 12-based My UX and sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) pixels OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR10+ content. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ processor and Adreno 642L GPU, paired with 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Motorola Edge 30 is equipped with a triple camera setup, comprised of a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/1.5 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. It also sports a 32-megapixel front facing camera with an f/2.25 aperture lens, for selfies and video chats.

The smartphone offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Motorola Edge 30 packs a 4,020mAh battery with 33W TurboPower charging support. It comes with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone measures 159.38 x 74.236 x 6.79 mm and weighs 155 grams.