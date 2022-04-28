Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 50 Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 30 pricing starts at EUR 449.99 (roughly Rs. 36,300).

By David Delima | Updated: 28 April 2022 11:00 IST
Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 30 is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple camera setup

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 30 sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate
  • The new Motorola handset runs on Android 12-based My UX
  • Motorola Edge 30 packs a 4,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support

Motorola Edge 30 has been launched by the company on Thursday. The company's latest addition to its Edge smartphone lineup is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset sports a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple camera rear setup along with a 32-megapixel front facing camera. The Motorola Edge 30 packs a 4,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Motorola Edge 30 price, availability

Motorola Edge 30 pricing starts at EUR 449.99 (roughly Rs. 36,300) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, according to the company's website, while pricing for the 8GB + 256GB model is yet to be announced. The handset will be available in Aurora Green, Meteor Gray, and Supermoon Silver colour options. Following the launch of the smartphone in Europe, the Motorola Edge 30 will come to select markets in Asia, Australia, India, Latin America and the Middle East “in the coming weeks”, according to Motorola.

Motorola Edge 30 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge 30 runs on Android 12-based My UX and sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) pixels OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR10+ content. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ processor and Adreno 642L GPU, paired with 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Motorola Edge 30 is equipped with a triple camera setup, comprised of a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/1.5 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. It also sports a 32-megapixel front facing camera with an f/2.25 aperture lens, for selfies and video chats.

The smartphone offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Motorola Edge 30 packs a 4,020mAh battery with 33W TurboPower charging support. It comes with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone measures 159.38 x 74.236 x 6.79 mm and weighs 155 grams.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 30, Motorola Edge 30 Specifications, Motorola Edge 30 Price, Motorola
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Finance Minister Sitharaman Says India to Take a Considerate Decision on Crypto Regulation
BTC, ETH See Profits as Stablecoins Lose Steam, Crypto Price Chart Looks Like Mixed Bag of Reds and Greens

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video Unveils 35 Indian Series for Next 2 Years
  2. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G First Impressions: Stylish and Powerful?
  3. OnePlus 10R 5G With 150W Endurance Edition Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Pad 5 First Impressions: Built to Perform
  5. Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched: All Details
  6. Xiaomi Introduces 4 New Smart TVs in India, Including an OLED Model
  7. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings, May Get a 6,000mAh Battery
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India
  9. Apple Brings a Hefty Tool Kit to Let You Repair Your Own iPhone
  10. Realme GT 2 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Use a Single Account on Multiple Smartphones
  2. Netflix Plans to Expand Games Catalogue to Include Over 50 Titles by Year End: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A04s Renders Leaked Online, Hint at Similar Features as Galaxy A03s
  4. OnePlus Nord Buds Budget TWS Earbuds With Up to 30-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  5. Google Reveals to Have Blocked Over a Million Policy-Violating Apps From Being Published on Play Store in 2021
  6. TikTok Surpassed Instagram, Emerged as Top Downloaded App Worldwide in Q1 2022: Sensor Tower
  7. OnePlus 10R 5G With 150W Endurance Edition, Dimensity 8100-Max SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Amazon Prime Video Unveils 35 Indian Series, With 18 New Led by Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor, Others
  10. Google Pixel 6 Expected to Support Apple-Like Spatial Audio Feature, Reveals Android 13 Beta 1
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.