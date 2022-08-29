Technology News
  Motorola Edge 30 Neo Tipped to Feature Four Colour Options; Alleged Renders Leaked Online: Report

Motorola Edge 30 Neo Tipped to Feature Four Colour Options; Alleged Renders Leaked Online: Report

Motorola Edge 30 Neo was previously tipped to be called the Motorola Edge 30 Lite.

By Dhruv Raghav |  Updated: 29 August 2022 17:06 IST
Motorola Edge 30 Neo Tipped to Feature Four Colour Options; Alleged Renders Leaked Online: Report

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Evan Blass

Motorola Edge 30 Neo could feature a power button on the right spine, as per the images

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 30 Neo tipped to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC
  • The rumoured Motorola phone could sport up to 8GB of RAM
  • Motorola is yet to confirm the Motorola Edge 30 Neo name

Motorola Motorola Edge 30 Neo's possible colour options have reportedly been tipped, ahead of the launch of Motorola's purported upcoming handset. The Motorola Edge 30 Neo is said to be the same smartphone that was initially said to be the Motorola Edge Lite with the codename Motorola Miami. The smartphone will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is tipped to launch in Aqua Foam, Black Onyx, Ice Palace, and Very Peri colour options.

Tipster Evan Blass, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared the expected colour options of the rumoured Motorola Edge 30 Neo. According to the report, the handset was previously dubbed as the Motorola Edge 30 Lite. As previously mentioned, the purported Motorola Edge 30 Neo, codenamed Miami, is tipped to feature Aqua Foam, Black Onyx, Ice Palace, and Very Peri colour options. The purported renders of the colour options were also shared by the tipster.

motorola edge 30 neo renders 91mobiles evanblass Motorola

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Evan Blass

In the images, the Motorola Edge 30 Neo appears with a hole-punch cutout on the display, which is expected to house the selfie camera. The bottom of the handset can be seen with a USB Type-C port, a microphone hole, a speaker grille, and the SIM tray. At the rear, a 64-megapixel dual rear camera setup appears with an LED flash light. The images suggest that the phone could feature the volume rockers and power button on the right spine.

motorola edge 30 neo renders 91mobiles evanblass 1 Motorola

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Evan Blass

The Motorola Edge 30 Neo will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdrgaon 695 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It is tipped to feature a pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The rumoured Motorola smartphone could pack a 4,020mAh battery.

These specifications are in line with a report on the Motorola Edge 30 Lite from June that also shared the first look of the handset. According to the report, the smartphone has been codenamed Miami, which is also in line with the latest tip. The company is yet to confirm the Motorola Edge 30 Neo moniker and its specifications.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Edge 30 Neo, Motorola Motorola Edge 30 Lite
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
Khufiya Teaser: Netflix Unveils Wordless First Look for Vishal Bhardwaj's Movie
Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Announced During Reliance AGM 2022: Details Here

