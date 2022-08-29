Motorola Motorola Edge 30 Neo's possible colour options have reportedly been tipped, ahead of the launch of Motorola's purported upcoming handset. The Motorola Edge 30 Neo is said to be the same smartphone that was initially said to be the Motorola Edge Lite with the codename Motorola Miami. The smartphone will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is tipped to launch in Aqua Foam, Black Onyx, Ice Palace, and Very Peri colour options.

Tipster Evan Blass, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared the expected colour options of the rumoured Motorola Edge 30 Neo. According to the report, the handset was previously dubbed as the Motorola Edge 30 Lite. As previously mentioned, the purported Motorola Edge 30 Neo, codenamed Miami, is tipped to feature Aqua Foam, Black Onyx, Ice Palace, and Very Peri colour options. The purported renders of the colour options were also shared by the tipster.

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Evan Blass

In the images, the Motorola Edge 30 Neo appears with a hole-punch cutout on the display, which is expected to house the selfie camera. The bottom of the handset can be seen with a USB Type-C port, a microphone hole, a speaker grille, and the SIM tray. At the rear, a 64-megapixel dual rear camera setup appears with an LED flash light. The images suggest that the phone could feature the volume rockers and power button on the right spine.

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Evan Blass

The Motorola Edge 30 Neo will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdrgaon 695 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It is tipped to feature a pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The rumoured Motorola smartphone could pack a 4,020mAh battery.

These specifications are in line with a report on the Motorola Edge 30 Lite from June that also shared the first look of the handset. According to the report, the smartphone has been codenamed Miami, which is also in line with the latest tip. The company is yet to confirm the Motorola Edge 30 Neo moniker and its specifications.

