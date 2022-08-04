Motorola Edge 30 Pro launch in February marked the debut of Edge 30 lineup this year by Motorola. Since then, the company has also unveiled the Motorola Edge 30. The Illinois- based tech company is also expected to launch the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion. However, in the latest update, it appears that the company is working on another Edge 30 series smartphone — the Motorola Edge 30 Neo. This smartphone has made its way to the Geekbench database. There is not much known about the specifications or availability, however, the handset is expected to launch soon.

The Motorola Edge 30 Neo surfaced on the Geekbench database on Thursday. The supposed listing mentions that the handset runs on Android 12. The listed Motorola handset packed 8GB of RAM and the smartphone can be expected to offer more memory options.

The handset packs a 2.21GHz octa-core chipset, which could be Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC or Snapdragon 750G SoC. The Motorola Edge 30 Neo has a single-core score of 664 points and a multi-core score of 1,848 points. Motorola is yet to officially reveal any details about this handset.

This smartphone appears to be an affordable variant of the Motorola Edge 30 that launched in India earlier this year in May starting at Rs. 27,999. The Edge 30 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with an Adreno 642L GPU. As per a past report, it scored 821 points in the single-core test and 2,353 points in the multi-core test.

In related news, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. It is speculated to be a rebranded version of the Motorola S30 Pro, which is expected to soon arrive in China. According to recent report, the Motorola S30 Pro surfaced on the Geekbench database bearing the model number XT2243-2. Powered by a 3GHz octa-core SoC, this smartphone reportedly achieved a single-core score of 1,179 points and 3,638 points in multi-core testing.

