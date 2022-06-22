Motorola Edge 30 Lite first look has appeared online ahead of the official launch. The back view of the Motorola phone has been leaked to showcase its dual rear cameras. Some specifications of the Motorola Edge 30 Lite have also surfaced. The smartphone is said to have up to 256GB of onboard storage and carry a 120Hz pOLED display. The Motorola Edge 30 Lite is expected to come as the successor to the Motorola Edge 20 Lite that debuted last year.

Tipster Evan Blass, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has leaked the image showing the back of the Motorola Edge 30 Lite. The render shows the phone with a textured back that has Motorola's iconic batwing logo at the centre.

The Motorola Edge 30 Lite appears to have a dual rear camera setup, along with an LED flash module. The camera setup appears to have a 64-megapixel primary sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.

Motorola is said to launch the Edge 30 Lite in four distinct colour options, namely Green Fig, Moonless Night, Opal Silver, and Very Peri.

Motorola Edge 30 Lite specifications (expected)

Blass has also suggested some key specifications of the Motorola Edge 30 Lite. The phone is said to have a 120Hz pOLED display and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The rear camera setup on the Motorola Edge 30 Lite will come with the 64-megapixel primary and 13-megapixel secondary sensor, the tipster said.

The Motorola Edge 30 Lite is said to have a 4,020mAh battery. We can also expect the phone to come with a proprietary fast charging technology.

In March, Blass leaked the roadmap of upcoming Motorola phones where it indicated the development of the Motorola Edge 30 Lite. The phone is said to be in development with a codename Miami.

Steve Hemmerstoffer, another known tipster, recently suggested the pricing of the Motorola Edge 30 Lite. The tipster said that the phone would be priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 32,800) for a single 8GB + 128GB storage option.

Official details about the Motorola Edge 30 Lite are yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, the phone is expected to join the company's Edge series as the successor to the Motorola Edge 20 Lite that was launched last year, with a starting price of EUR 349.99 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the 8GB + 128GB configuration.

