Technology News
loading

Motorola Edge 30 Lite First Look Appears Online, Specifications Tipped

Motorola Edge 30 Lite appears to have a 64-megapixel primary camera.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 June 2022 15:15 IST
Motorola Edge 30 Lite First Look Appears Online, Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Evan Blass

Motorola Edge 30 Lite appears to have a textured back

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 30 Lite specifications may include a 120Hz pOLED display
  • The Motorola phone is said to have a 4,020mAh battery
  • Motorola Edge 30 Lite is said to be codenamed Miami

Motorola Edge 30 Lite first look has appeared online ahead of the official launch. The back view of the Motorola phone has been leaked to showcase its dual rear cameras. Some specifications of the Motorola Edge 30 Lite have also surfaced. The smartphone is said to have up to 256GB of onboard storage and carry a 120Hz pOLED display. The Motorola Edge 30 Lite is expected to come as the successor to the Motorola Edge 20 Lite that debuted last year.

Tipster Evan Blass, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has leaked the image showing the back of the Motorola Edge 30 Lite. The render shows the phone with a textured back that has Motorola's iconic batwing logo at the centre.

The Motorola Edge 30 Lite appears to have a dual rear camera setup, along with an LED flash module. The camera setup appears to have a 64-megapixel primary sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.

Motorola is said to launch the Edge 30 Lite in four distinct colour options, namely Green Fig, Moonless Night, Opal Silver, and Very Peri.

Motorola Edge 30 Lite specifications (expected)

Blass has also suggested some key specifications of the Motorola Edge 30 Lite. The phone is said to have a 120Hz pOLED display and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The rear camera setup on the Motorola Edge 30 Lite will come with the 64-megapixel primary and 13-megapixel secondary sensor, the tipster said.

The Motorola Edge 30 Lite is said to have a 4,020mAh battery. We can also expect the phone to come with a proprietary fast charging technology.

In March, Blass leaked the roadmap of upcoming Motorola phones where it indicated the development of the Motorola Edge 30 Lite. The phone is said to be in development with a codename Miami.

Steve Hemmerstoffer, another known tipster, recently suggested the pricing of the Motorola Edge 30 Lite. The tipster said that the phone would be priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 32,800) for a single 8GB + 128GB storage option.

Official details about the Motorola Edge 30 Lite are yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, the phone is expected to join the company's Edge series as the successor to the Motorola Edge 20 Lite that was launched last year, with a starting price of EUR 349.99 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the 8GB + 128GB configuration.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 30 Lite price, Motorola Edge 30 Lite specifications, Motorola Edge 30 Lite, Motorola
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Xiaomi 12 Ultra With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Could Launch in July As CEO Teases New Flagship
Obi-Wan Kenobi Review: Will Star Wars Ever Let the Past Sleep?
Motorola Edge 30 Lite First Look Appears Online, Specifications Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench
  4. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  5. Moto G42 Tipped to Debut in India Next Week
  6. OnePlus 10T Allegedly Being Tested in India, Gaming Performance Tipped
  7. Nokia X21 5G, G-Series Phone Renders Leaked
  8. Samsung Galaxy F13 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Now Official
  9. Oppo A57 (2022) With Dual Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details
  10. New Technology Can Repair Heart Muscles After an Attack, Say Researchers
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Notes Expected to Launch in Coming Weeks for Sharing Long-Form Content: Report
  2. New Technology Can Repair Heart Muscles After an Attack, Say Researchers
  3. Rolling Stone Magazine Teams With BAYC for Special Edition NFTs, Marks 2nd Collab
  4. Google News Launches Redesign to Mark 20th Anniversary; Makes It Easier to Find Local News
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Accidentally Listed on OnePlus India Site, Variants Tipped: Report
  6. Xiaomi TV A2 Series With 60Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Support Launched
  7. Ms. Marvel Episode 3 Brings Clandestines Into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Who Are They?
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Reportedly Come With a Wider Display
  9. Spectrum Auction: DoT Gives Relief to Telcos by Scrapping Spectrum Usage Charge Floor Rate
  10. Apple CEO Tim Cook Teases About Company's Plans Towards AR, Asks to 'Stay Tuned'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.