Motorola Edge 30 India launch could happen very soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Lenovo-owned brand, but a fresh leak suggests the latest Motorola G-series phone is set to launch in the country on May 12. The Motorola Edge series handset powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset recently made its global debut. The Motorola Edge 30 features a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It carries a 4,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support as well.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) on Twitter suggested the India launch date of Motorola Edge 30. As per the leak, the smartphone is gearing up to launch in India on May 12. The Motorola Edge 30 could be India's first Snapdragon 778G+ SoC powered phone. However, Motorola hasn't officially revealed any information regarding the launch date of the smartphone yet.

In April last week, the handset was launched in select global markets with a starting price tag of EUR 449.99 (roughly Rs. 36,300) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It was unveiled in Aurora Green, Meteor Gray, and Supermoon Silver colour options. The Indian variant is also likely to be priced similarly.

Motorola Edge 30 specifications

Specifications of the Indian variant of Motorola Edge 30 are expected to be similar to that of the global variant. The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge 30 launched globally runs on Android 12-based My UX and sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) pixels OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ processor, paired with 8GB of RAM.

The Motorola Edge 30 features a triple rear camera setup, comprised of two 50-megapixel sensors and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies and video chats, the phone has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Connectivity options on the Motorola Edge 30 include 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The Motorola Edge 30 packs a 4,020mAh battery with 33W TurboPower charging support.