Technology News
loading

Motorola Edge 30 India Launch Tipped for May 12: Expected Price, Specifications

Globally, Motorola Edge 30 was unveiled with a starting price tag of EUR 449.99 (roughly Rs. 36,300).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 6 May 2022 10:53 IST
Motorola Edge 30 India Launch Tipped for May 12: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 30 is offered in Aurora Green, Meteor Gray, and Supermoon Silver colour options

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 30 is tipped to launch in India soon
  • The smartphone carries a 4,020mAh battery
  • In April, Motorola unveiled Motorola Edge 30 globally

Motorola Edge 30 India launch could happen very soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Lenovo-owned brand, but a fresh leak suggests the latest Motorola G-series phone is set to launch in the country on May 12. The Motorola Edge series handset powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset recently made its global debut. The Motorola Edge 30 features a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It carries a 4,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support as well.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) on Twitter suggested the India launch date of Motorola Edge 30. As per the leak, the smartphone is gearing up to launch in India on May 12. The Motorola Edge 30 could be India's first Snapdragon 778G+ SoC powered phone. However, Motorola hasn't officially revealed any information regarding the launch date of the smartphone yet.

In April last week, the handset was launched in select global markets with a starting price tag of EUR 449.99 (roughly Rs. 36,300) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It was unveiled in Aurora Green, Meteor Gray, and Supermoon Silver colour options. The Indian variant is also likely to be priced similarly.

Motorola Edge 30 specifications

Specifications of the Indian variant of Motorola Edge 30 are expected to be similar to that of the global variant. The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge 30 launched globally runs on Android 12-based My UX and sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) pixels OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ processor, paired with 8GB of RAM.

The Motorola Edge 30 features a triple rear camera setup, comprised of two 50-megapixel sensors and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies and video chats, the phone has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Connectivity options on the Motorola Edge 30 include 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The Motorola Edge 30 packs a 4,020mAh battery with 33W TurboPower charging support.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 30, Motorola Edge 30 Specifications, Motorola Edge 30 Price, Motorola Edge Series, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
House of the Dragon Trailer: Game of Thrones Spin-Off Promises Fire, Blood, and Dragons
WhatsApp Reactions Start Rolling Out, Bigger File Size, Expanded Group Limit Coming Soon

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 30 India Launch Tipped for May 12: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  2. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Reactions, Bigger File Size, Group Limit
  3. Apple Stops Accepting Card Payments for Subscriptions, App Purchases
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 Supposedly Surfaces on Company's India Website
  5. Doctor Strange 2 Review: The Multiverse of Madness Is Too Much and Too Little
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Top Offers on Phones, Electronics
  8. Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Garena, Apple, Google
  9. Elon Musk Says Apple's App Store Fee 'Definitely Not Ok'
  10. All You Need to Know About Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin, Most Cryptocurrencies Open with Losses as US Mulls More Rate Hikes
  2. WhatsApp Reactions Start Rolling Out, Bigger File Size, Expanded Group Limit Coming Soon
  3. Motorola Edge 30 India Launch Tipped for May 12: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. House of the Dragon Trailer: Game of Thrones Spin-Off Promises Fire, Blood, and Dragons
  5. Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey's Block Beats Operating Profit Estimates for Q1 2022
  6. Fortnite Now Free on iPhone With Xbox Cloud Gaming
  7. Elon Musk's $44 Billion Twitter Buyout Reportedly Faces US Antitrust Review
  8. Elon Musk Said to Become Temporary Twitter CEO After Takeover
  9. Lenovo Yoga Slim Laptop Lineup Refreshed With Updated Intel, AMD Processors
  10. MIT Researchers May Have Detected Rare ‘Black Widow’ System 3,000 Light-Years From Earth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.