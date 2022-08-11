Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra renders have leaked suggesting the design of both the smartphones. As per the images shared by a tipster, both the smartphones could come with triple cameras on the back and hole-punch displays. The specifications of both these smartphones have been leaked in the past. Reports suggest that the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is likely to be known as the Moto S30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra may be known as the Moto X30 Pro in China.

Tipster Roland Quandt shared a few images of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. The smartphone may come in Black and Blue colour options with a textured back panel. It is suggested to come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The camera on the Motorola phone is also tipped to come with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and ultra pixel technology. On the front, the alleged images show a flat display and there is a hole-punch cutout situated at the top-centre of the screen for the front camera.

Similarly, the renders of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra suggest that the smartphone may also come with a triple rear camera setup. The primary camera in the smartphone is said to feature a 200-megapixel sensor. The company has already announced that the handset will use a 1/1.22-inch sensor, which could be Samsung's 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP1 sensor. It is also seen with an elongated, pill-shaped LED flash. The smartphone may also come with a curved display and centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout for the front camera. It may come in Black and Silver colour options.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion specifications (rumoured)

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is tipped to come with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display, have at least one variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and run Android 12 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is also said to support 68.2W fast charging.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specifications (rumoured)

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is claimed to sport a 6.67-inch display and could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is tipped to come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage. Apart from the rumoured 200-megapixel main sensor, the smartphone may get a 50-megapixel and a third 12-megapixel third camera on the back.