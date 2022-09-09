Motorola unveiled three new Edge 30 series smartphones on Thursday, including the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. This handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC. It sports a 6.55-inch curved Endless Edge pOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The Edge 30 Fusion has a polished metal frame with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shielding the front and rear panels. The mid-ranger Motorola Edge 30 Neo featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC has also been unveiled.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Neo price, availability

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion has gone on sale in Argentina, Brazile, and Europe starting at EUR 599.99 (roughly Rs. 50,000). This Motorola handset comes in Aurora White, Cosmic Grey, Neptune Blue - Vegan Leather, and Solar Gold colours. It will be rolled out to select markets in Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia in the coming weeks.

Similarly, the Motorola Edge 30 Neo is available in Europe for a starting price of EUR 369.99 (roughly Rs. 30,000). The handset will be soon available in select Latin American markets in the coming weeks. Motorola has teamed with Pantone to offer this smartphone in Aqua Foam, Black Onyx, Ice Palace, and Very Peri colour options.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion specifications, features

This smartphone has a 6.55-inch curved Endless Edge pOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen also offers HDR10+ support, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,100 nits of peak brightness. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion packs a Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion features a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is also a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor on the back with an inbuilt macro vision camera. The rear camera setup is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps. Meanwhile, it also features a 32-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus.

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion runs on Android 12 with the My UX interface. This dual-SIM 5G smartphone supports up to Wi-Fi 6E connectivity as well as Bluetooth v5.2 and NFC. It features an under-display fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock technology. The handset packs a 4,400mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging support.

The handset measures 158.48x71.99x7.45mm and weighs about 175g, whereas the Neptune Blue - Vegan Leather variant is 158.48x71.99x7.68mm in dimensions and weighs around 168g. It has a polished metal frame with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protecting the front and rear panels. The handset has an IP52 water and dust resistance rating. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion features dual microphones and its dual stereo speakers support Dolby Atmos. Furthermore, it does not feature a headphone jack and only comes with a USB Type-C port.

Motorola Edge 30 Neo specifications, features

The Motorola Edge 30 Neo sports a 6.28-inch pOLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 12 with Motorola's My UX interface on top.

This smartphone features a dual rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a 13-megapixel ultrawide + macro sensor. The rear primary camera is capable of recording full-HD videos at 60fps. It is also equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Its 4,020mAh battery can support 68W TurboPower wired fast charging and 5W wireless charging. The Motorola Edge 30 Neo measures 152.9x71.2x7.75mm and weighs about 155g. It features two microphones and dual stereo speakers enhanced by Doby Atmos technology.

This dual-SIM 5G smartphone is compatible with 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi. Furthermore, it features Bluetooth v5.1 with Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Audio technology. It is rated at IP52 for dust and water resistance. The handset comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology.