Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Motorola Edge 30 Lite, Moto G32, and Moto E12 price in European markets has been spotted online. Memory variants and colour options of the smartphones have also been tipped. Specifications for the company's upcoming Motorola Edge Fusion (codenamed Motorola Miami) were leaked earlier this year, while the Moto G32 was recently spotted on Thailand's NTBC certification website. The Lenovo-owned company is yet to officially announce details of any of the four upcoming smartphones, such as pricing and specifications.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Motorola Edge 30 Lite, Moto G32, and Moto E12 pricing (rumoured)

As per known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, in collaboration with Compare Dial, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will be priced at EUR 679 (roughly Rs. 55,700) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, and will be available in a single Black colour option. Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 30 Lite will cost EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 32,700) for a single 8GB + 128GB storage option, and will be sold in Silver, Veri Peri (Purple), and Moonless Night (Navy Blue) colour variants.

Meanwhile, the Moto G32 price will be set at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 18,800) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, and will be available in Silver and Grey colour options. The Moto E12 will be priced at EUR 139 (roughly Rs. 11,400) and will be available in a 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model in Dark or White colour options, according to the tipster.

Motorola Edge 30 Lite specifications (rumoured)

Earlier this year, specifications for the Motorola Edge 30 Lite were leaked by known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), who revealed that the upcoming smartphone (codenamed Motorola Miami) would sport a 6.28-inch full-HD+ POLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The Motorola Edge 30 Lite is said to feature a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, along with a front-facing selfie camera. The handset is tipped to pack a 4,020mAh battery and feature a thickness of less than 7mm, according to the tipster.

Moto G32 specifications (rumoured)

Previous reports tip the Moto G32 to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, with a hole-punch display cutout. The smartphone is said to be powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

Motorola is expected to equip the Moto G32 with a triple rear camera setup, including a 16-megapixel primary camera, along with two 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. The handset could sport a front facing camera with an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats. The Moto G32 is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.