Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 30 Fusion BIS Listing Suggests Upcoming India Launch, Tipped to Be Rebranded Moto S30 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion BIS Listing Suggests Upcoming India Launch, Tipped to Be Rebranded Moto S30 Pro

Moto Edge 30 Fusion was allegedly spotted on the BIS website with model number XT2243-1.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 2 August 2022 18:46 IST
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion BIS Listing Suggests Upcoming India Launch, Tipped to Be Rebranded Moto S30 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is likely to succeed Motorola Edge 20 Fusion (pictured)

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 30 Fusion expected to launch in India soon
  • The company is yet to confirm the arrival of new devices
  • Moto S30 Pro could pack Snapdragon 888+ SoC

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion could be making its debut in the Indian market soon. The details are yet to be officially announced by the company, but ahead of it, the purported Edge-series handset has been allegedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The smartphone could be a rebranded Moto S30 Pro. The Moto Edge 30 Fusion is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC. It could pack a 4,270mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging as well.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion smartphone with the model number XT2243-1 has been listed on the BIS website. However, the report does not reveal any details about the RAM and storage configurations, or specifications of the handset.

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is speculated to come as a rebranded version of the Moto S30 Pro. The former is expected to debut in the Chinese market, while the latter could be sold globally. If this rumour holds any weight, then the specifications of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion could be identical to that of the Moto S30 Pro.

Recently, the Motorola S30 Pro reportedly appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website with model number XT2243-2. The listing suggested that the smartphone would be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with Adreno 660 GPU. The listing also indicated 12GB of RAM in the upcoming device. It could run on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Earlier, the TENAA listing suggested a 6.55-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,040 pixels on the Motorola S30 Pro. It is expected to pack a 4,270mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. Motorola is said to launch the phone in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Specifications, Moto S30 Pro, BIS, Moto S30 Pro Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Brazil's São Paulo Signs Argentine Football Player Giuliano Galoppo With Payments in USDC Stablecoin

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion BIS Listing Suggests Upcoming India Launch, Tipped to Be Rebranded Moto S30 Pro
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V25 Pro Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Camera, 66W Fast Charging
  2. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  3. CERT-In Detects Threats in iPhone, iPad, Mac, ChromeOS, Firefox Browser
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. iQoo 9T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched in India: Details
  6. Oppo A77 India Launch Date, Price, and Specifications Tipped: All Details
  7. Realme Pad X to Go on Sale for First Time in India: All Details
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Review: Style With Substance?
  10. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro Models’ Always-on Display Feature Leaked via XCode 14: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Receives August 2022 Security Update in More Regions: Report
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion BIS Listing Suggests Upcoming India Launch, Tipped to Be Rebranded Moto S30 Pro
  4. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two Adds Nick Offerman to the Ensemble Cast
  5. Brazil's São Paulo Signs Argentine Football Player Giuliano Galoppo With Payments in USDC Stablecoin
  6. Motorola Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro Launch Cancelled, Confirms General Manager Chen Jin
  7. Government Vigilant About EV Safety Standards, Expert Committee to Tackle Safety-Related Issues, Minister Says
  8. Chip Manufacturer Stocks Fall Globally as Taiwan Tensions Mount Ahead of Expected Nancy Pelosi Visit
  9. Crypto Lending: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  10. Lenovo Legion Y70 Complete Design Officially Revealed Online: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.