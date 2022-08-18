Motorola Edge 2022 was launched by the company in the US and Canada on Thursday. The previous Motorola Edge model was a mid-range smartphone that was launched last year powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset under the hood. The newly launched handset features a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It will run on Android 12 with the company's My UX interface. Motorola has also announced that the smartphone will receive three years of OS upgrades and 4 years of bi-monthly security updates.

Motorola Edge 2022 price, availability

The Motorola Edge 2022 price has been set at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 40,000). This Motorola smartphone will be available in the United States in the coming weeks in a single Black colour option. The company says that the smartphone will be available in Canada in the coming months.

Motorola Edge 2022 specifications, features

This handset has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support. The display sports a centrally-located hole-punch cutout and an under-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 2022 packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC. It runs on Android 12 with Motorola's My UX interface.

The Motorola Edge 2022 sports a triple rear camera setup comprised of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and optical image stabilization (OIS). There is also a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a depth sensor on the back. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front with an f/2.45 aperture lens. Furthermore, the rear camera setup is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps and the front-facing camera can record full-HD videos at 30fps.

The smartphone is designed to offer IP52-rated water resistance. The Motorola Edge 2022 is equipped with dual stereo speakers and three microphones. It is compatible with mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G connectivity. It also features Bluetooth v5.2 and NFC support. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging support. It measures 160.86x74.24x7.99mm and weighs about 170g.