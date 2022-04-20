Technology News
Motorola Edge 20 Pro Receives Android 12 Update in Brazil

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro update will also install the March 1, 2022 security patch.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 20 April 2022 10:29 IST
Motorola Edge 20 Pro Receives Android 12 Update in Brazil

The Android 12 update for the Motorola Edge 20 Pro carries the firmware S1RA32.41-20-16

Highlights
  • Android 12 update for Motorola users is now available in Brazil
  • Motorola Edge 20 Pro will run build S1RA32.41-20-16 after the update
  • The update installs the last security patch

Motorola Edge 20 Pro is currently receiving the Android 12 update in Brazil. This update brings several new changes and improvements along with the March 2022 security patch level. The Edge 20 Pro is a flagship smartphone that was released last year. Motorola has been quite slow with software updates, especially since Google released the Android 12 update last year. There's no information on when this update will reach users in other regions.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is currently receiving a stable update to Android 12 in Brazil. This is an important market for the phone maker. However, it is likely that Motorola may soon release the update in other regions including India.

The Edge 20 Pro is still running on OS Android 11 in India. The recently released update will be delivered to users over-the-air, and could therefore take anywhere from a few days to weeks to reach all users in Brazil. The Android 12 update for the Motorola Edge 20 Pro carries the firmware S1RA32.41-20-16, which also includes the March 1, 2022 security patch level. Although this patch is now outdated, it's still nice that users are receiving it alongside the update. As of now, the update is rolling out Edge 20 Pro variants with the model number XT2153-1-DS.

The Android 12 update brings several new changes including the Material You redesign, a newer notification panel, home screen widgets, Privacy Dashboard, and more. If you are in the Brazilian market and haven't received the update yet, you can head to Settings > System > Advanced > System Updates to check for the update. Once Motorola finds no issues with the new software version, it is likely to release the update in other regions.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 144Hz refresh rate display
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Promised software updates for two years
  • 5X telephoto camera
  • IP52 rating
  • Bad
  • Slower charging than competition
  • Low-light camera performance needs improvement
Read detailed Motorola Edge 20 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Android 12, Motorola
Motorola Edge 20 Pro Receives Android 12 Update in Brazil
