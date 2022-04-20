Motorola Edge 20 Pro is currently receiving the Android 12 update in Brazil. This update brings several new changes and improvements along with the March 2022 security patch level. The Edge 20 Pro is a flagship smartphone that was released last year. Motorola has been quite slow with software updates, especially since Google released the Android 12 update last year. There's no information on when this update will reach users in other regions.

The Edge 20 Pro is still running on OS Android 11 in India. The recently released update will be delivered to users over-the-air, and could therefore take anywhere from a few days to weeks to reach all users in Brazil. The Android 12 update for the Motorola Edge 20 Pro carries the firmware S1RA32.41-20-16, which also includes the March 1, 2022 security patch level. Although this patch is now outdated, it's still nice that users are receiving it alongside the update. As of now, the update is rolling out Edge 20 Pro variants with the model number XT2153-1-DS.

The Android 12 update brings several new changes including the Material You redesign, a newer notification panel, home screen widgets, Privacy Dashboard, and more. If you are in the Brazilian market and haven't received the update yet, you can head to Settings > System > Advanced > System Updates to check for the update. Once Motorola finds no issues with the new software version, it is likely to release the update in other regions.