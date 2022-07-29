Technology News
Moto X30 Pro, Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon SoC, More Specifications Surface on TENAA

Moto X30 Pro is set to launch in China on August 2.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 29 July 2022 12:59 IST
Moto X30 Pro, Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon SoC, More Specifications Surface on TENAA

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ OnLeaks

The Moto X30 Pro is likely to launch globally as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Highlights
  • Moto X30 Pro could feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • It might pack a 4,450mAh battery with 125W fast charging (confirmed)
  • The Moto S30 Pro is said to have a 6.55-inch OLED full-HD+ display

Moto X30 Pro is set to launch on August 2 in China. The smartphone is already confirmed to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera as well as support 125W GaN fast charging. A Motorola handset bearing the model number XT2241-1 has surfaced on the TENAA certification site and is believed to be the Moto X30 Pro. The alleged listing reveals that this smartphone could feature up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Furthermore, another Motorola smartphone with the model number XT2243-2 has also been listed on TENAA; it could be the Moto S30 Pro.

Moto X30 Pro specifications (expected)

As per the supposed Moto X30 Pro TENAA listing, it will come with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution. It is listed to feature a 3.2GHz octa-core chipset, which is expected to be the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone could measure 161.7x73.5x8.3mm and weigh around 195g.

Motorola claims that the Moto X30 Pro will be the first smartphone in the world to feature a 200-megapixel sensor. The alleged TENAA listing suggests that this smartphone might sport a quad-camera setup, which might be capable of shooting 8K videos. The smartphone could pack a 4,450mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging. It could offer black, blue, cyan, green, gold, grey, red, silver, and white colours.

The Moto X30 Pro is likely to arrive globally as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

Moto S30 Pro specifications (expected)

Another Motorola smartphone with the model number XT2243-2 has also surfaced on TENAA and is believed to be the Moto S30 Pro. It is said to feature a 6.55-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,040 pixels. The TENAA listing suggests that this smartphone could pack a 2.995GHz octa-core chipset believed to be a Snapdragon 888+ SoC.

The Moto S30 Pro could pack a 4,270mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. It is said to measure 158.4x71.9x7.6mm and weigh about 170g. This handset might arrive in black, blue, cyan, gold, grey, red, silver, and white. It could feature 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB of RAM along with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage.

According to a recent report, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion bearing the model number XT2243-1 surfaced on the FCC database with similar specifications. This handset is believed to be the global rebranded variant of the Moto S30 Pro.

Is the Nothing Phone 1 worth it beyond its design choices? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Moto X30 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 200-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4450mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
Moto S30 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4270mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Moto X30 Pro, Moto X30 Pro specifications, Moto S30 Pro, Moto S30 Pro specifications, Motorola
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Said to Be Blocked in India Using Section 69A of IT Act, Industry Reacts
WhatsApp, Snapchat Fined in Russia for Failing to Store Users’ Data on Local Servers

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Gadgets 360 is available in
