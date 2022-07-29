Moto X30 Pro is set to launch on August 2 in China. The smartphone is already confirmed to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera as well as support 125W GaN fast charging. A Motorola handset bearing the model number XT2241-1 has surfaced on the TENAA certification site and is believed to be the Moto X30 Pro. The alleged listing reveals that this smartphone could feature up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Furthermore, another Motorola smartphone with the model number XT2243-2 has also been listed on TENAA; it could be the Moto S30 Pro.

Moto X30 Pro specifications (expected)

As per the supposed Moto X30 Pro TENAA listing, it will come with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution. It is listed to feature a 3.2GHz octa-core chipset, which is expected to be the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone could measure 161.7x73.5x8.3mm and weigh around 195g.

Motorola claims that the Moto X30 Pro will be the first smartphone in the world to feature a 200-megapixel sensor. The alleged TENAA listing suggests that this smartphone might sport a quad-camera setup, which might be capable of shooting 8K videos. The smartphone could pack a 4,450mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging. It could offer black, blue, cyan, green, gold, grey, red, silver, and white colours.

The Moto X30 Pro is likely to arrive globally as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

Moto S30 Pro specifications (expected)

Another Motorola smartphone with the model number XT2243-2 has also surfaced on TENAA and is believed to be the Moto S30 Pro. It is said to feature a 6.55-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,040 pixels. The TENAA listing suggests that this smartphone could pack a 2.995GHz octa-core chipset believed to be a Snapdragon 888+ SoC.

The Moto S30 Pro could pack a 4,270mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. It is said to measure 158.4x71.9x7.6mm and weigh about 170g. This handset might arrive in black, blue, cyan, gold, grey, red, silver, and white. It could feature 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB of RAM along with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage.

According to a recent report, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion bearing the model number XT2243-1 surfaced on the FCC database with similar specifications. This handset is believed to be the global rebranded variant of the Moto S30 Pro.