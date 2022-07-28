Moto X30 Pro, which will launch in China on August 2, is confirmed to feature a 200-megapixel main camera, according to the Chinese company's recent post. The flagship handset from Moto is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and will come with a 125W GaN fast charging support. The Moto X30 Pro was recently listed on Geekbench with the model number XT2241-1. The smartphone will reportedly run on Android 12 and house 12GB of RAM.

Motorola, via a recent Weibo post, has confirmed that the Moto X30 Pro will feature a 200-megapixel main camera, making it the first smartphone to do so. As mentioned earlier, the X30 Pro has also been confirmed to feature a 125W GaN fast charging support and is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The smartphone is set to launch in China on August 2.

The Chinese company had also recently confirmed the focal lengths of the sensors on Moto X30 Pro. The sensors will house 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm focal lengths. The 85mm lens is said to come with great close-up portrait shots and the 50mm lens is expected to work best at a standard viewing angle. The 35mm lens is said to provide the closest viewing angle among the three.

To recall, the Moto X30 Pro was recently listed on Geekbench with the model number XT2241-1. The listing hinted that the smartphone will run on Android 12 and come with 12GB of RAM.

Moto X30 Pro specifications (expected)

Moto X30 Pro has been in news for some time now. The smartphone is said to pack a 5,000mAh. The X30 Pro could feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The upcoming smartphone from Motorola could also come in two RAM and storage configurations — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

