Technology News
loading

Moto X30 Pro With Android 12, Octa-Core Chipset Spotted on Geekbench

The Moto X30 Pro from Moto has been spotted with the model number XT2241-1.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 26 July 2022 10:42 IST
Moto X30 Pro With Android 12, Octa-Core Chipset Spotted on Geekbench

The Moto X30 Pro is heading for its China launch on August 2

Highlights
  • Moto X30 Pro could house a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor
  • It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • Moto X30 Pro could feature a 6.67-inch OLED display

Moto X30 Pro, the upcoming handset from Moto, has been listed on Geekbench with the model number XT2241-1. The listing has indicated that the smartphone from the Lenovo-owned company will come with Android 12 and will be powered by an octa-core chipset. An earlier report had indicated that the Moto X30 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The handset is said to house 12GB of RAM. The Moto X30 Pro is scheduled to launch in China on August 2. The smartphone is said to come with a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. Motorola has also teased the debut of myui 4.0 OS and it will come with the Moto X30 Pro.

The Moto X30 Pro's listing on the Geekbench benchmarking site shows a phone with the model number XT2241-1. As mentioned earlier, the listing has indicated that the handset will run Android 12 and will be powered by an octa-core chipset. The smartphone is expected to come with 12GB RAM.

The Moto X30 Pro is heading for its China launch on August 2. To recall, the smartphone is said to come with a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. Motorola has also teased the debut of myui 4.0 OS with the Moto X30 Pro.

Moto X30 Pro specifications (expected)

Moto X30 Pro could house a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor, which uses 4-in-1 pixel binning technology. The handset is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. The X30 Pro could feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with HD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The upcoming smartphone from Motorola could also come in two RAM and storage configurations — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto, Moto X30 Pro, Moto X30 Pro specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
US President Joe Biden Pushes Congress to Pass $52 Billion Bill to Boost US Chip Production

Related Stories

Moto X30 Pro With Android 12, Octa-Core Chipset Spotted on Geekbench
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  2. Scientists Find Out Why Jupiter Doesn't Have Glorious Rings Like Saturn
  3. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  4. Realme Pad X, Flat Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Begins: All You Need to Know
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Here’s What to Expect From the MCU’s Phase 5, 6, and 7
  8. Realme Pad X, Watch 3, More to Launch in India Today at 12:30pm: Details
  9. Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S Launched in India: Details
  10. Sony XR OLED A80K Series Smart Television Range Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists in US Hack Fruit Flies' Brains to Make Them Remote-Controlled
  2. FIFA 23, Juventus Strike New Deal to End Italian Club's 3-Year Absence
  3. Thailand’s SEC Probing Potential Losses for Users of Crypto Platform Zipmex Users After Suspended Withdrawals
  4. Itel A23S With 3,020mAh Battery, Smart Face Unlock Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Vivo Y16 Spotted on BIS Database, Expected to Debut in India Soon: Report
  6. Black Panther Game: EA Reportedly Developing Single-Player Wakanda Title
  7. Bitzero to Convert Abandoned US Missile Site Into Bitcoin Mining Site, Data Centre: Details
  8. Scientists Find Out Why Jupiter Doesn't Have Glorious Rings Like Saturn
  9. Eutelsat, OneWeb Agree to Merge to Rival Elon Musk’s Starink in Fast Growing Broadband Internet Market
  10. Animoca Brands Launches DAO to Develop Metaverse Standards: Here's How Its Different From MSF
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.