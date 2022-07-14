Moto X30 Pro 200-Megapixel Camera Sample Teased by Executive

Moto X30 Pro is confirmed to launch in China soon. The handset is expected to debut in markets outside China with Motorola Edge 30 Ultra moniker and could feature a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. Ahead of the launch, a Motorola executive shared the camera sample of the upcoming phone on Weibo. The Moto X30 Pro could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is expected to carry a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast charging support.

Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group shared the camera sample of the Moto X30 Pro on Weibo. The sample highlights the camera advancements of the image sensors on the new phone. According to him, the photo is taken with Moto X30 Pro's auto mode, which outputs photos by combining pixel points, 50-megapixels is 4-in-1. The camera unit is said to come with a new self-developed intelligent high-resolution mode, which can also output 50-megapixel high-precision images in automatic mode.

Recently, the company confirmed focal lengths of the sensors on Moto X30 Pro. The sensors will have 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm focal lengths. The 85mm lens is said to offer great close-up portrait shots and the 50mm lens is expected to work best at a standard viewing angle. The 35mm lens is said to provide the closest viewing angle of the three.

The Moto X30 has been subject to several leaks in the past and it was earlier spotted on the China 3C website indicating its charging specifications. The phone could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging. It is expected to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with HD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The Moto X30 Pro is said o carry a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. It is expected to come in two RAM and storage configurations — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.