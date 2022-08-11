Moto S30 Pro was launched in China on Thursday. The latest smartphone from Motorola sports a curved OLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset and runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The handset features a triple rear camera setup and dual stereo speakers. The Moto S30 Pro packs a 4,270mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. The phone comes in four colour options and reservations are currently live on Lenovo's China website.

Moto S30 Pro price

The Moto S30 Pro is available in an 8GB + 128GB storage variant priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,000) but is on sale at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,600). It is also available in a 12GB + 256GB model comes retails at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,900) but is currently on sale for CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,500).

The high-end 12GB + 512GB storage option is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,200) but will be on sale for CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,900). Moto S30 sales in China will start at 8pm (5:30pm IST), according to the company.

The newly launched Moto S30 Pro comes in four colour variants — Clear Frost White, Ink Rhyme Black, Moonlit Night, and Spring River Blue. The reservations for the smartphone are currently live on the official website of Lenovo.

Moto S30 specifications

The Moto S30 Pro sports a 6.55-inch 53-degree curved OLED full-HD+ resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone's display also supports DC dimming, DCI-P3 color gamut support, HDR10+, and SGS-certified low blue light mode.

The handset from Motorola is powered by a Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset with a VC liquid cooling system. It runs on MyUI based on Android 12. The Moto S30 Pro is equipped with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, offers up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the Moto S30 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50A primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide unit with auto-focus for macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone features a 32-megapixel camera.

As mentioned earlier, the Moto S30 Pro comes with dual stereo speakers, and is equipped with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. For battery, the handset packs a 4,270mAh battery and supports 68W fast charging.