Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto S30 Pro packs a 4,270mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 11 August 2022 17:53 IST
Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Moto S30 Pro sports a 6.55-inch 53-degree curved OLED full-HD+ resolution display

Highlights
  • Moto S30 Pro is available in four colour options
  • The reservations for the smartphone are currently live in China
  • Moto S30 Pro runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box

Moto S30 Pro was launched in China on Thursday. The latest smartphone from Motorola sports a curved OLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset and runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The handset features a triple rear camera setup and dual stereo speakers. The Moto S30 Pro packs a 4,270mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. The phone comes in four colour options and reservations are currently live on Lenovo's China website.

Moto S30 Pro price

The Moto S30 Pro is available in an 8GB + 128GB storage variant priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,000) but is on sale at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,600). It is also available in a 12GB + 256GB model comes retails at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,900) but is currently on sale for CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,500).

The high-end 12GB + 512GB storage option is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,200) but will be on sale for CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,900). Moto S30 sales in China will start at 8pm (5:30pm IST), according to the company.

The newly launched Moto S30 Pro comes in four colour variants — Clear Frost White, Ink Rhyme Black, Moonlit Night, and Spring River Blue. The reservations for the smartphone are currently live on the official website of Lenovo.

Moto S30 specifications

The Moto S30 Pro sports a 6.55-inch 53-degree curved OLED full-HD+ resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone's display also supports DC dimming, DCI-P3 color gamut support, HDR10+, and SGS-certified low blue light mode.

The handset from Motorola is powered by a Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset with a VC liquid cooling system. It runs on MyUI based on Android 12. The Moto S30 Pro is equipped with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, offers up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the Moto S30 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50A primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide unit with auto-focus for macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone features a 32-megapixel camera.

As mentioned earlier, the Moto S30 Pro comes with dual stereo speakers, and is equipped with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. For battery, the handset packs a 4,270mAh battery and supports 68W fast charging.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Moto S30 Pro

Moto S30 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,270mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Moto S30 Pro, Moto S30 Pro price, Moto S30 Pro specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on August 16: Price, Specifications, Offers

Related Stories

Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
  2. Motorola X30 Pro With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  3. Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC Launched : Details
  4. Vivo V25 Pro Will Be Launched in India on August 17: Details
  5. Apple And Kim Kardashian Team Up For New Custom Beats Fit Pro Earbuds
  6. Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  7. Foxconn Says Smartphone Demand Slowing After Pandemic-Fuelled Boom
  8. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  9. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. ED's WazirX Probe, Public Spat Among Promoters Said to Reveal 'Dark Side of Crypto'
  2. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Leica-Branded Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Redmi K50 Ultra With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Wynk Music Plans Foray Into Distribution Ecosystem; to Invest Rs. 100 Crore to Promote Music Talent
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Pre-Booking Starts in India on August 16: Details
  6. Apple And Kim Kardashian Launch New Custom Beats Fit Pro Earbuds: All Details Here
  7. Facebook Working on End-to-End Encrypted Chat Backups on Messenger: All Details
  8. YouTube Adds Support for Redesigned Android 13 Media Notification Controls on Latest Beta: Details
  9. Magic Eden Proposes to Build NFT Marketplace for ApeCoin Holders, Submit Proposal to ApeCoin DAO
  10. Google Pixel's At a Glance Commute Feature Reportedly Making a Comeback
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.