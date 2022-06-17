Motorola had confirmed earlier that the company is working on a Razr branded phone that is said to be the Razr 3. Now, the price and colours of the rumoured smartphone have leaked online. The price of the smartphone in the European markets is said to be significantly lower than the predecessor, Moto Razr 5G. The handset is also said to launch in a single colour option with additional colours expected to launch at a later date. Earlier, the smartphone was reportedly going to launch first in China in late July or early August, before its global launch.

Moto Razr 3 price and availability (expected)

According to a report from CompareDial, published in collaboration with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, Motorola Razr 3 is going to launch in the European markets with a price tag of EUR 1,149 (roughly Rs. 94,300) that is said to be significantly lower than its predecessor, Motorola Razr 5G. It is expected to launch in a single colour option, Quartz Black, with additional colours said to arrive at a later date.

Previously, the Moto Razr 3 has been tipped to first launch in China in late July or early August before its global launch. Contrary to the new report, the handset was earlier said to launch in two colours, Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue. Motorola had earlier teased the new smartphone to launch globally in June 2022.

Moto Razr 3 specifications (expected)

Moto Razr 3 is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The primary display of the smartphone is expected to be AMOLED and said to offer 120Hz refresh rate, full-HD+ resolution, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The specifications of the secondary display are unknown. It is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel macro sensor on the back. At the front, it is expected to get a 32-megapixel Omnivision sensor. The front camera is said to come with ultra-HD video recording capability at 60 fps and the rear cameras can get full-HD video recording capability at 120 fps.