Motorola Razr 3 Battery Tipped to Pack 2,800mAh Battery Ahead of Imminent Launch

Motorola Razr 3 is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 20 June 2022 19:24 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

The Motorola Razr 3 is set to succeed the Motorola Razr 5G, which was launched in 2020

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 3 could pack a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup
  • It is expected to come in Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue colours
  • The Motorola Razr 3 is said to launch in Europe priced at EUR 1,149

Motorola Razr 3 is said to be the latest clamshell foldable smartphone being developed by Motorola. The company had previously released the Motorola Razr 5G in 2020. Now, this new addition to the Razr series is expected to arrive this month. The specifications of this smartphone have already surfaced. It is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Motorola Razr 3 could sport an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Now, a notable tipster has leaked the supposed battery capacity of this handset.

As per a post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the Motorola Razr 3 may feature a 2,800mAh battery. This is the same battery capacity offered by the Motorola Razr 5G, which was powered by a Snapdragon 765G. Despite the same battery sizes, the Motorola Razr 3 could offer an improved battery life than its predecessor as it is said to be powered by a more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. However, this battery capacity is significantly lower than the rumoured 3,595mAh battery fitted on its competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4.

Its other key specifications have already been reportedly leaked. This Motorola smartphone is said to feature an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The primary screen could have a full-HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Motorola Razr 3 is said to feature a secondary display as well. The smartphone is said to have a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup capable of recording ultra-HD videos at 60 fps. Furthermore, there is supposed to be a 32-megapixel Omnivision sensor in the front that can record full-HD videos at 120 fps.

In related developments, the Motorola Razr 3 has been tipped to launch in Europe with a price tag of EUR 1,149 (roughly Rs. 94,300). The smartphone may arrive in Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue colour options.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
