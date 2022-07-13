Technology News
Motorola Razr 2022 Officially Teased, Design Revealed in Official Renders

Moto Razr 2022 will feature a dual rear camera unit.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 July 2022 13:57 IST
Motorola Razr 2022 Officially Teased, Design Revealed in Official Renders

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Motorola

The teaser shows the Moto Razr 2022 in a black colour option

Highlights
  • Motorola shared a teaser to announce the arrival of Razr 2022 in China
  • It is tipped to come with a price tag of EUR 1,149 in Europe
  • Moto Razr 2022 is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor

Moto Razr 2022 china launch is expected to take place soon. The Chinese electronics brand has now shared a teaser on Weibo to offer hints about the launch of the new Razr phone in the country without confirming the exact launch date. A Motorola executive also showcased the Moto Razr 2022, revealing the new design. The clamshell foldable smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It could feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

The official Weibo handle of Motorola on Monday teased the launch of the Moto Razr 2022 in China. The teaser shows the handset in a black shade and suggests dual cameras at the rear along with LED flash. Motorola, however, didn't confirm the exact launch date or key specifications of the upcoming foldable phone.

Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group also posted hands-on images of the Moto Razr 2022 on the Chinese microblogging platform revealing the design from all angles in both folded and unfolded modes. The renders show the handset with rounded corners and a relatively thin chin compared with the original Motorola Razr and Motorola Razr 5G

As per past leaks, the Motorola Razr 3 will be launched in Europe with a price tag of EUR 1,149 (roughly Rs. 94,300). The smartphone may arrive in Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue colour options. It is tipped to feature an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The primary screen is said to have full-HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The handset could pack a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup capable of recording ultra-HD videos at 60 fps. It is tipped to include a 32-megapixel Omnivision sensor in the front that can record full-HD videos at 120 fps.

Further reading: Moto Razr 2022, Moto Razr 2022 Specifications, Motorola, Moto Razr 3
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Calls Out Claims About Voting to Change Ethereum's Software as Lies
