Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto Razr 2022 Key Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing, Multiple RAM, Storage Variants Expected

Moto Razr 2022 Key Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing, Multiple RAM, Storage Variants Expected

Moto Razr 2022 is listed with a 6.67-inch OLED primary display.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 29 July 2022 13:33 IST
Moto Razr 2022 Key Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing, Multiple RAM, Storage Variants Expected

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Motorola

Moto Razr 2022 could feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • TENAA listing suggests key specifications of the Moto Razr 2022
  • Moto Razr 2022 is confirmed to feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • It will be unveiled on August 2

Moto Razr 2022 will be launched in China on August 2 alongside the Moto X30 Pro. The foldable smartphone is recently teased to pack the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and is confirmed to include a dual rear camera setup. Meanwhile, a Motorola smartphone with model number XT2251-1 has appeared on China's TENAA certification site. The listing is believed to be that of the Moto Razr 2022. The smartphone is shown with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Moto Razr 2022 is listed to feature 6.67-inch OLED primary display.

A Motorola smartphone with model number XT2251-1, which is said to be associated with the Moto Razr 2022, has been spotted on TENAA. The listing suggests key specifications of the upcoming device.

As per the listing, the upcoming Motorola foldable phone will feature a 6.67-inch OLED (1,080 x 2,400) main display and a 2.65-inch OLED (573 x 800) secondary display. The Moto Razr 2022 could come in three RAM — 8GB,12GB, and 18GB and three storage —128GB,256GB, and 512GB options. Motorola already confirmed that the Razr 2022 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

The dual rear camera setup in the smartphone could be led by 50-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, the listing suggests a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. The listing indicates gravity sensor, distance sensor, and light sensor on the Moto Razr 2022. Furthermore, the phone will have fingerprint sensor phone authentication.

Motorola is said to provide a 3,200mAh dual cell battery that supports 33W fast charging in the Moto Razr 2022. The phone is said to measure 169.99x79.79x7.62mm. Besides, it could weigh 200 grams.

The Motorola Razr 2022 is all set to launch in China on August 2 at an event scheduled for 7.30pm local time (5pm IST). It will be unveiled alongside Moto X30 Pro.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto Razr 2022, Moto Razr 2022 Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Twitter Reports Huge Spike in Governments' Requests to Remove Content, Snoop Users' Details

Related Stories

Moto Razr 2022 Key Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing, Multiple RAM, Storage Variants Expected
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  2. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  3. BGMI Said to Be Blocked in India Using Section of IT Act, Industry Reacts
  4. Asus ZenFone 9 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. IMF Exec Believes Some Stablecoins Are More Vulnerable to Crashes
  7. Watch the First Trailer for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s Next Film
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Disappears from Google, Apple App Stores
  9. Vivo V25 Pro to Sport Colour Changing Rear Panel, Curved Display: Report
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Miami City to Make Splash in NFT Arena in Partnership with Mastercard, Time USA, Salesforce
  2. Samsung Repair Mode Announced, Claims to Protect User's Personal Data When Visiting Service Centres
  3. Analogue Deep Learning Offers Faster AI Computation With Lower Energy Consumption, MIT Researchers Say
  4. Infinix Smart 6 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Moto Razr 2022 Key Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing, Multiple RAM, Storage Variants Expected
  6. Twitter Reports Huge Spike in Governments' Requests to Remove Content, Snoop Users' Details
  7. Facebook Shuts Funding for US News Partnerships Program Amid Economic Downturn, Changing User Behaviour
  8. WhatsApp, Snapchat Fined in Russia for Failing to Store Users’ Data on Local Servers
  9. Moto X30 Pro, Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon SoC, More Specifications Surface on TENAA
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Said to Be Blocked in India Using Section 69A of IT Act, Industry Reacts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.