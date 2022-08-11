Technology News
Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto Razr 2022 is listed for pre-booking on Lenovo website.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 11 August 2022 14:18 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Moto Razr 2022 comes in a Black colour option

Highlights
  • Moto Razr 2022 gets two OLED displays
  • The phone gets a 3,500mAh battery
  • Moto Razr 2022 is offered in three variants

Moto Razr 2022 was launched in China on Thursday as the company's latest foldable smartphone. The new Motorola smartphone comes with a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 6.7-inch OLED main display with 144Hz refresh rate, a smaller outer display, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 3,500mAh battery. The smartphone gets aerospace aluminium build and runs MyUI 4.0, which is based on Android 12. Motorola's foldable smartphone's debut follows the global launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Moto Razr 2022 price, availability

The Moto Razr 2022 price is set at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,750) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version is priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 76,650) and the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant gets a price tag of CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs. 86,000). The Motorola phone is listed for pre-booking in a Black colour option on the website. There is no information on its launch in other markets as of now.

moto razr 2022 china launch lenovo intext Moto Razr 2022

Moto Razr 2022 specifications

The Moto Razr 2022 runs on Android 12-based MyUI 4.0. It sports a 6.7-inch foldable OLED hole-punch main display with a cutout at the top centre. It comes with 144Hz refresh rate, support for 10-bit colours, HDR10+, and DC dimming. There is a 2.7-inch OLED outer cover display that can be used to access notifications, check weather, among others. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Moto Razr 2022 features a dual rear camera setup, which is headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor paired with a lens that has optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens that has a field-of-view of 121 degrees. The secondary camera can also shoot macro photos. For selfies and video calling, the Motorola smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Moto Razr 2022 comes with up to 512GB storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone includes 5G (19 5G bands), 4G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C port. It packs a 3,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. You also get Dolby Atmos surround speakers and a 3-mic array.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
