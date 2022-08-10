Technology News
Moto Razr 2022 Price Confirmed, Specifications Surface via Official Store Listing

Moto Razr 2022 is set to launch in China on August 11 at 2pm local time.

Updated: 10 August 2022 15:42 IST
Photo Credit: Motorla

The Moto Razr 2022 features 6.7-inch OLED inner display, 2.7-inch OLED outer screen

Highlights
  • Moto Razr 2022 runs on Android 12 with My UI 4.0 skin on top
  • It has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • The Moto Razr 2022 packs Dolby Atmos-enhanced dual speakers

Moto Razr 2022 foldable smartphone will launch in China on Thursday alongside the Moto X30 Pro and Moto S30 Pro flagships. These smartphones were previously set to arrive on August 2; however, the launch event was cancelled. Now, Lenovo China General Manager Chen Jin has revealed that the Moto Razr 2022's pricing will begin from CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000). Reservations for the smartphone are currently open on the official Lenovo China online store. The listing has seemingly revealed all the specifications of this upcoming smartphone.

Moto Razr 2022 price, availability

The Moto Razr 2022 is set to launch in China on August 11 at 2pm CST / 11:30am IST. Reservations for the smartphone are open via the Lenovo China store and JD Mall. Its pricing has been announced to start from CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000).

Moto Razr 2022 specifications, features

The Motorola store listing mentions that this foldable smartphone features a 6.7-inch OLED inner display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. There is also a 2.7-inch OLED cover display, which can be used to access weather, travel, weather, calendar, health, contact, camera, and more apps. The Moto Razr 2022 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

For optics, the Moto Razr 2022 features a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with a 112-degree field-of-view. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

It runs on Android 12-based My UI 4.0 along with the Ready For PC connectivity feature. It is equipped with Dolby Atmos-enhanced dual speakers. The Moto Razr 2022 features three microphones with dynamic space pickup and noise reduction algorithms. It also packs an X-axis linear motor for vibration feedback.

