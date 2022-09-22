Moto Razr 2022 debuted in China in August and has reportedly received a good response from the local market — selling over 10,000 units in the first 5 minutes of its opening sale. However, there is no word from the company regarding the release of this clamshell foldable smartphone in the global market. Now, marketing images of the Moto Razr 2022 have been leaked by a notable tipster. These supposed images could be intended for the global markets, as the messages on the phone's screen are in English.

The alleged Moto Razr 2022 marketing images tweeted by Evan Blass (@evleaks) show messages written in English on the phone's screen instead of Chinese. These leaked images might suggest that Motorola is edging close to launching its new foldable smartphone in markets outside China.

This seems like an ideal step for Motorola as it is the third-largest smartphone brand in the US, only trumped by Apple and Samsung. At the moment, it is unclear what the global pricing of the Moto Razr 2022 will be. To recall, it was launched in China with a starting price of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage version.

Moto Razr 2022 specifications, features

The Moto Razr 2022 that was launched in China features a 6.7-inch foldable OLED main display with a 144Hz refresh rate. There is also a 2.7-inch OLED cover display for accessing notifications and other features. Under the hood, the foldable smartphone from Motorola packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

It gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The Moto Razr 2022 also sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed in a centrally-placed hole-punch slot on the main display. The handset houses a 3,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. There are also Dolby Atmos surround speakers and a 3-mic array.