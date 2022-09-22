Technology News
loading

Moto Razr 2022 Leaked Marketing Images Hint at Upcoming Global Launch

Moto Razr 2022 features a 6.7-inch foldable OLED main display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 22 September 2022 16:03 IST
Moto Razr 2022 Leaked Marketing Images Hint at Upcoming Global Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Leaked Moto Razr 2022 marketing images contain text in English

Highlights
  • Moto Razr 2022 was launched in China in August this year
  • It features a 6.7-inch foldable OLED main display
  • Moto Razr 2022 price in China starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,000)

Moto Razr 2022 debuted in China in August and has reportedly received a good response from the local market — selling over 10,000 units in the first 5 minutes of its opening sale. However, there is no word from the company regarding the release of this clamshell foldable smartphone in the global market. Now, marketing images of the Moto Razr 2022 have been leaked by a notable tipster. These supposed images could be intended for the global markets, as the messages on the phone's screen are in English.

The alleged Moto Razr 2022 marketing images tweeted by Evan Blass (@evleaks) show messages written in English on the phone's screen instead of Chinese. These leaked images might suggest that Motorola is edging close to launching its new foldable smartphone in markets outside China.

This seems like an ideal step for Motorola as it is the third-largest smartphone brand in the US, only trumped by Apple and Samsung. At the moment, it is unclear what the global pricing of the Moto Razr 2022 will be. To recall, it was launched in China with a starting price of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage version.

Moto Razr 2022 specifications, features

The Moto Razr 2022 that was launched in China features a 6.7-inch foldable OLED main display with a 144Hz refresh rate. There is also a 2.7-inch OLED cover display for accessing notifications and other features. Under the hood, the foldable smartphone from Motorola packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

It gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The Moto Razr 2022 also sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed in a centrally-placed hole-punch slot on the main display. The handset houses a 3,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. There are also Dolby Atmos surround speakers and a 3-mic array.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto Razr 2022, Moto Razr Specifications, Motorola
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Maja Ma Trailer: Madhuri Dixit's Devout Housewife-Dancer Contests Societal Norms in New Prime Video Movie

Related Stories

Moto Razr 2022 Leaked Marketing Images Hint at Upcoming Global Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Top Deals on Smartphones
  3. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Is Live: Best Offers Today
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  7. MacBook Air (M1) May Get Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Begins Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Top Smartphone Offers Previewed
  10. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Gets Massive Price Cut as Part of Early Diwali Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Razr 2022 Leaked Marketing Images Hint at Upcoming Global Launch
  2. Ofcom to Investigate Competition in Cloud Computing, Internet Messaging, Smart Devices: Details
  3. Maja Ma Trailer: Madhuri Dixit's Devout Housewife-Dancer Contests Societal Norms in New Prime Video Movie
  4. Iran’s CBDC Digital Rial Steps Into Pilot Trial Phase Amid Lack of Infrastructure
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro OxygenOS 13 Update Rolling Out in India, Other Markets: All Details
  6. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Captures Its First Image of Neptune
  7. Nokia T10 Tablet Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch: Details
  8. Bitcoin Falls to $18,600 After US Federal Reserve Announces Another Interest Rate Hike
  9. Tecno Pop 6 Pro Could be Launched in India Next Week, Price Tipped Ahead of Debut: Report
  10. Post Merge, Ethereum Developers to Focus on Scaling Solutions, Staked Asset Withdrawals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.