Technology News
loading

Moto Razr 2022 First Sale: Motorola Says It Sold Over 10,000 Units in 5 Minutes

Moto Razr 2022 is currently listed for pre-booking in China.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 12 August 2022 12:48 IST
Moto Razr 2022 First Sale: Motorola Says It Sold Over 10,000 Units in 5 Minutes

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Razr 2022 comes in a Black colour option

Highlights
  • Moto Razr 2022 next sale is on August 16
  • It comes with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • Moto Razr 2022 sports a 6.7-inch foldable display

Moto Razr 2022 has apparently received a good response soon after it was launched. Motorola has claimed that it sold over 10,000 units in just 5 minutes of the smartphone's opening sale. Soon after the launch, the phone was listed for pre-booking — and it still is for the next three days — but looks like the Lenovo-owned company made the phone available for purchase for some time. The new Motorola smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch OLED main display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 50-megapixel dual rear cameras, and a 3,500mAh battery.

Motorola posted an image on Weibo highlighting that it sold over 10,000 Moto Razr 2022 foldable smartphones in the first sale. It also said that the next sale will be held on August 16 at 10am local time (7.30am IST) in China. It is to be noted that the smartphone was available for pre-booking soon after the launch. It is still listed for pre-booking on the Lenovo website. The phone is launched at a starting price of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,750) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It goes up to CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

Moto Razr 2022 specifications

The Moto Razr 2022 runs on Android 12-based MyUI 4.0 and sports a 6.7-inch foldable OLED hole-punch main display with a 144Hz refresh rate alongside a 2.7-inch OLED cover display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

The smartphone from Motorala features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 13-megapixel secondary camera with an ultra-wide angle lens as well as the capability to capture macro photos. The Moto Razr 2022 comes with a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

Moreover, the Moto Razr 2022 packs a 3,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It also comes with Dolby Atmos surround speakers, up to 512GB storage. For connectivity, the smartphone supports 5G (19 5G bands) and Wi-Fi 6E.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto Razr 2022, Moto Razr 2022 Specifications, Motorola
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Paytm Slips 6 Percent on Questions Over CEO Reappointment, Regulatory Fears
Vivo Y77e 5G With Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Moto Razr 2022 First Sale: Motorola Says It Sold Over 10,000 Units in 5 Minutes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  2. Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC Launched : Details
  3. Elon Musk Teases Potential Social Media Site as Competitor for Twitter
  4. China Terms $52 Billion US CHIPS And Science Act Threat to Trade: Details
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
  6. Vivo V25 Pro Will Be Launched in India on August 17: Details
  7. Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 24,000mAh Power Bank Launched: All Details
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Advertised Incorrect Peak Brightness Rating, Says Report
  9. Motorola X30 Pro With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Docs, Slides, Sheets Will Now Offer Improved Notifications When Editing Incompatible Microsoft Office Files
  2. Vivo X Fold S May Launch as Vivo X Fold’s Upgraded Version, Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  3. Google Ordered by Australian Court to Pay $42.7 Million Fine for Misleading Users on Data Collection
  4. OpenSea Amends Policies to Safeguard Users, Takes Steps to Tacke NFT Theft Situations Better
  5. The Flash: Warner Bros. Is Reportedly Considering Three Release Scenarios
  6. Arctic Is Warming Nearly Four Times Faster Than the Rest of the World – New Research
  7. Over 7 Percent Indians Owned Digital Currency in Form of Cryptocurrency in 2021: UNCTAD
  8. Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 24,000mAh Power Bank With 140W Charging Launched: All Details
  9. Vivo Y77e 5G With Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Ulefone Armor 15 With Inbuilt TWS Earbuds Unveiled: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.