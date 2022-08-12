Moto Razr 2022 has apparently received a good response soon after it was launched. Motorola has claimed that it sold over 10,000 units in just 5 minutes of the smartphone's opening sale. Soon after the launch, the phone was listed for pre-booking — and it still is for the next three days — but looks like the Lenovo-owned company made the phone available for purchase for some time. The new Motorola smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch OLED main display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 50-megapixel dual rear cameras, and a 3,500mAh battery.

Motorola posted an image on Weibo highlighting that it sold over 10,000 Moto Razr 2022 foldable smartphones in the first sale. It also said that the next sale will be held on August 16 at 10am local time (7.30am IST) in China. It is to be noted that the smartphone was available for pre-booking soon after the launch. It is still listed for pre-booking on the Lenovo website. The phone is launched at a starting price of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,750) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It goes up to CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

Moto Razr 2022 specifications

The Moto Razr 2022 runs on Android 12-based MyUI 4.0 and sports a 6.7-inch foldable OLED hole-punch main display with a 144Hz refresh rate alongside a 2.7-inch OLED cover display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

The smartphone from Motorala features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 13-megapixel secondary camera with an ultra-wide angle lens as well as the capability to capture macro photos. The Moto Razr 2022 comes with a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

Moreover, the Moto Razr 2022 packs a 3,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It also comes with Dolby Atmos surround speakers, up to 512GB storage. For connectivity, the smartphone supports 5G (19 5G bands) and Wi-Fi 6E.