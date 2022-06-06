Technology News
Moto G82 5G Indian Price Tipped Ahead of Launch on June 7

The Moto G82 5G in India is said to come with a triple rear camera setup.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 6 June 2022 18:42 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

The Indian variant of the Moto G82 5G is said to be powered by Snapdragon 695 5G SoC.

Highlights
  • Moto G82 5G will be launched in India on June 7
  • Moto G82 5G could be priced in India at Rs.23,999
  • The smartphone is also said to be available at Rs.19,000 with discounts

Moto G82 5G will be launched in India on June 7. Now, ahead of its launch, its pricing information has been leaked by a tipster. The India variant of Moto G82 5G will have a slim design and a pOLED panel. This affordable smartphone has been tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. Motorola claims that Moto G82 5G offers India's first 50-megapixel optical image stabilisation (OIS) camera in the segment. Furthermore, Flipkart has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the arrival of the smartphone in India.

Moto G82 5G price in India (rumoured)

According to a tipster Yogesh Brar, the Motorola Moto G82 5G could be priced in India starting from Rs.23,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. However, the phone is also said to be available to purchase at Rs.19,000 with discounts.

Moto G82 5G specifications

A recent report suggests that the Indian variant of Moto G82 5G is likely to have most of the same specifications as the European variant. However, tipster Yogesh Brar has suggested that the upcoming smartphone in India could come with a 10-bit OLED panel and a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, as mentioned above.

The Moto G82 5G has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a macro sensor. For selfies, the Moto G82 5G sports a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. The handset is also said to be coming with the two major Android updates, according to the tipster.

Moreover, as per the Flipkart listing, the smartphone could pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging. The smartphone has a dust and water-resistant design with an IP52 rating. It packs dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support as well.

To recall, the Moto G82 5G was launched in the European markets last month with a price tag of EUR 329.99 (roughly Rs. 26,500) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Meteorite Gray and White Lily colour options.

Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
