Moto G82 5G With a 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G82 5G price in India starts at Rs. 21,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 June 2022 12:29 IST
Moto G82 5G With a 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G82 5G will go on sale in India from June 14

Highlights
  • Moto G82 5G comes in India in two distinct RAM options
  • The Motorola phone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • Moto G82 5G features two different colour options

Moto G82 5G was launched in India on Tuesday as the company's latest mid-range model. The new Motorola phone carries a 120Hz AMOLED display and features triple rear cameras. The Moto G82 5G also comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and offers up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is touted to be lightest and slimmest in its segment, with 173 grams of weight and 7.99mm of thickness. The Moto G82 5G competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, and the Vivo T1.

Moto G82 5G price in India, launch offers

Moto G82 5G price in India starts at Rs. 21,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB configuration that is priced at Rs. 22,999. The Moto G82 5G will go on sale in Meteorite Gray and White Lily colours starting June 14. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and select retail stores.

Launch offers on the Moto G82 5G include a Rs. 1,500 instant discount for customers using SBI credit cards. The phone also comes with benefits worth Rs. 5,049 from Reliance Jio.

Last month, the Moto G82 5G debuted in Europe at EUR 329.99 (roughly Rs. 27,400) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Moto G82 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G82 5G runs Android 12 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has the Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Moto G82 5G comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter that doubles as a depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

moto g82 5g back image gadgets 360 Moto G82 5G

Moto G82 5G carries OIS support with the primary camera at the back

 

For selfies and video chats, the Moto G82 5G carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Moto G82 5G comes with 128GB of onboard UFS storage as standard that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the Moto G82 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Moto G82 5G comes with dual stereo speakers that are backed by Dolby Atmos support. There are also two microphones on board.

Motorola has equipped the Moto G82 5G with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 160.89x74.46x7.99mm and weighs 173 grams.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Moto G82 5G price in India, Moto G82 5G specifications, Moto G82 5G, Motorola
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
