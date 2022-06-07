Moto G82 5G was launched in India on Tuesday as the company's latest mid-range model. The new Motorola phone carries a 120Hz AMOLED display and features triple rear cameras. The Moto G82 5G also comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and offers up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is touted to be lightest and slimmest in its segment, with 173 grams of weight and 7.99mm of thickness. The Moto G82 5G competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, and the Vivo T1.

Moto G82 5G price in India, launch offers

Moto G82 5G price in India starts at Rs. 21,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB configuration that is priced at Rs. 22,999. The Moto G82 5G will go on sale in Meteorite Gray and White Lily colours starting June 14. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and select retail stores.

Launch offers on the Moto G82 5G include a Rs. 1,500 instant discount for customers using SBI credit cards. The phone also comes with benefits worth Rs. 5,049 from Reliance Jio.

Last month, the Moto G82 5G debuted in Europe at EUR 329.99 (roughly Rs. 27,400) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Moto G82 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G82 5G runs Android 12 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has the Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Moto G82 5G comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter that doubles as a depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Moto G82 5G carries OIS support with the primary camera at the back

For selfies and video chats, the Moto G82 5G carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Moto G82 5G comes with 128GB of onboard UFS storage as standard that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the Moto G82 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Moto G82 5G comes with dual stereo speakers that are backed by Dolby Atmos support. There are also two microphones on board.

Motorola has equipped the Moto G82 5G with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 160.89x74.46x7.99mm and weighs 173 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.