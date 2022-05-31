Technology News
Moto G82 5G India Launch Tipped on June 9, Likely to Come With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC

Moto G82 5G was launched in Europe earlier this month.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 May 2022 16:34 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G82 5G may come in Meteorite Grey and White Lily colours

Highlights
  • Moto G82 5G could have only one variant
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging
  • Moto G82 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Moto G82 5G launch in India could take place on June 9, a tipster has claimed. It was launched in Europe earlier this month with a 120Hz refresh rate display, and a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, which is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone gets dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. There is a 50-megapixel primary sensor in the triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W charging.

As per a tweet by tipster Yogesh Brar, the Moto G82 5G will be launched in India on June 9, and will compete with the Poco X4 Pro, which made its debut in the country in March. Both the smartphones have similar specifications in terms of display, SoC, and battery. It is to be noted that the Motorola phone was launched in Europe earlier this month. As far as specifications are concerned, the Indian variant may have the same internals as the European variant.

Moto G82 5G specifications

The Moto G82 5G runs on Android 12 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. For photography, Motorola has provided a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor. There is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 118-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, the phone gets a 16-megapixel camera.

The Moto G82 5G comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has a face unlock feature. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging. Furthermore, the smartphone is IP52 rated for dust and water-resistance. It gets dual microphones and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Motorola Moto G82 5G, Moto G82 5G Specifications, Motorola
