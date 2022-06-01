Technology News
Moto G82 5G India Launch Tipped for June 7, Display Specifications Leaked

Moto G82 5G is tipped to feature a 120Hz pOLED display with 10-bit colour support.

By David Delima | Updated: 1 June 2022 20:07 IST
Moto G82 5G India Launch Tipped for June 7, Display Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola is yet to announce a launch date for the Moto G82 5G (pictured) in India

Highlights
  • Moto G82 5G was launched in Europe last month
  • The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC
  • Moto G82 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Moto G82 5G India launch could take place on June 7, according to details shared by a tipster. The smartphone made its debut in Europe last month and is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It sports a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support.

According to details shared by tipster Mukul Sharma on Wednesday, the Moto G82 5G will be launched in India on June 7. The smartphone will feature a pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit colour support, according to the tipster. Another tipster Yogesh Brar claims that the handset will launch on June 9, and will compete with the Poco X4 Pro, which made its debut in India in March. Motorola is yet to announce plans to launch the smartphone in India next week.

Moto G82 5G specifications

The Moto G82 5G that was launched in Europe last month runs on Android 12. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photos and videos, the Moto G82 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor. There is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 118-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It also features a 16-megapixel front facing camera, for selfies and video chats.

The handset is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card (up to 1TB) slot. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support. The smartphone has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, according to the company.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Motorola Moto G82 5G, Moto G82 5G Specifications, Motorola
David Delima
David Delima
David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.
Vivo is Reportedly Working a New Flagship Smartphone With 200W Fast Charging Support

Moto G82 5G India Launch Tipped for June 7, Display Specifications Leaked
