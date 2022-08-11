Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC, ThinkShield Security Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC, ThinkShield Security Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G62 price in India starts at Rs. 17,999.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 11 August 2022 13:38 IST
Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC, ThinkShield Security Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G62 comes in Frosted Blue and Midnight Grey colour options

Highlights
  • Moto G62 will be available on Flipkart
  • It comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage
  • Moto G62 comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Moto G32 was launched in India on Thursday expanding the company's G-series of smartphone lineup in the country. The handset sports a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood, a triple rear camera setup with 50-megapixel main sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Moto G62 is said to offer an enhanced Android 12 experience with Motorola-exclusive gestures. It comes with IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone sports stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos as well.

Moto G62 price in India, availability

The Moto G62 price in India has been set at Rs. 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version price is Rs. 19,999. It comes in Frosted Blue and Midnight Grey colour options. The smartphone will be available for purchase from August 19 in India on Flipkart and leading offline outlets.

Customers can avail HDFC Bank card instant discount of 10 percent and get the Moto G62 for Rs. 16,750 and Rs. 18,249, respectively. There is also an offer with Jio where the customer can get up to Rs. 4,000 cashback on recharges in addition to a Rs. 500 voucher for Myntra, and Rs. 549 discount on Zee5 annual subscription for Rs. 5,049.

The Moto G62 was launched in Brazil in May, but that version is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC.

Moto G62 specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Moto G62 runs near-stock Android 12 and sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 405ppi pixel density, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Moto G62 has a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens. It also gets quad-pixel technology and PDAF. There is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The Motorola phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture lens for selfies and video calling. The front camera also gets quad-pixel technology.

The Moto G62 comes with 128GB inbuilt storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the handset includes dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G (12 5G bands), 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5mm headphone port, and USB Type-C. Sensors onboard include fingerprint reader, proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and e-compass.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 20W fast charging technology. The Moto G62 features dual stereo speakers, and dual microphones. The handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric security. It comes with ThinkShield mobile security and IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset measures 161.83x73.96x8.59mm and weighs about 184g.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G62, Moto G62 Price in India, Moto G62 Specifications, Motorola
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Urbanista Phoenix TWS Earbuds With Solar-Powered Charging Case, ANC Launched: Details
Disney+ Hotstar Now Has 58.4 Million Paid Subscribers, Drives Disney+ to 152.1 Million

Related Stories

Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC, ThinkShield Security Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
  2. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  3. Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  4. Government Doesn’t Plan to Ban Chinese Smartphones Under Rs. 12,000: Report
  5. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  6. Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launching in India on August 11
  7. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  8. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Buds 4 Pro Launch Set for August 11
  9. Jio Independence Offer 2022 Brings ‘100 Percent Value Back Benefits’
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro With 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V25 Pro India Launch Set on August 17, Vivo V25 Leaked Image Suggests Triple Rear Camera Setup
  2. Motorola X30 Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. US Rejects SpaceX's Starlink, LTD Broadband's Applications for Internet Subsidies
  4. NASA’s Satellite Imagery Shows Antarctic Ice Shelf Crumbling Faster Than Imagined
  5. Samsung Aims to Sell 10 Million Foldable Phones in 2022: Report
  6. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Spotify Testing New Service to Sell Concert Tickets Directly to the Fans: All You Need to Know
  8. Bumble Performs Past Quarterly Revenue Estimates With Surge of Paying Users
  9. Microsoft Partners With Indian Ministry to Enhance Computer Literacy of Civil Servants
  10. Ripple Shows Interest in Troubled Crypto Lender Celsius' Assets, May Acquire It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.