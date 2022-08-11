Moto G32 was launched in India on Thursday expanding the company's G-series of smartphone lineup in the country. The handset sports a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood, a triple rear camera setup with 50-megapixel main sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Moto G62 is said to offer an enhanced Android 12 experience with Motorola-exclusive gestures. It comes with IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone sports stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos as well.

Moto G62 price in India, availability

The Moto G62 price in India has been set at Rs. 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version price is Rs. 19,999. It comes in Frosted Blue and Midnight Grey colour options. The smartphone will be available for purchase from August 19 in India on Flipkart and leading offline outlets.

Customers can avail HDFC Bank card instant discount of 10 percent and get the Moto G62 for Rs. 16,750 and Rs. 18,249, respectively. There is also an offer with Jio where the customer can get up to Rs. 4,000 cashback on recharges in addition to a Rs. 500 voucher for Myntra, and Rs. 549 discount on Zee5 annual subscription for Rs. 5,049.

The Moto G62 was launched in Brazil in May, but that version is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC.

Moto G62 specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Moto G62 runs near-stock Android 12 and sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 405ppi pixel density, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Moto G62 has a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens. It also gets quad-pixel technology and PDAF. There is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The Motorola phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture lens for selfies and video calling. The front camera also gets quad-pixel technology.

The Moto G62 comes with 128GB inbuilt storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the handset includes dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G (12 5G bands), 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5mm headphone port, and USB Type-C. Sensors onboard include fingerprint reader, proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and e-compass.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 20W fast charging technology. The Moto G62 features dual stereo speakers, and dual microphones. The handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric security. It comes with ThinkShield mobile security and IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset measures 161.83x73.96x8.59mm and weighs about 184g.

