Technology News
loading

Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz Display Launching in India on August 11

Moto G62 was launched in Brazil with Snapdragon 480+ SoC.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 9 August 2022 10:54 IST
Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz Display Launching in India on August 11

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G62 may launch in two colour options

Highlights
  • Moto G62 to have 12 5G bands
  • It may have some specifications similar to Brazil version
  • Moto G62 to come with full-HD+ display

Moto G62 is all set to launch in India on August 11. Ahead of the phone's debut, a few details of the Moto G62 have been teased by the company. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and sport a 120Hz display. It is to be noted that the handset made its global debut in Brazil in May but has different specifications as compared to the one that will launch in India. The version launched in Brazil is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC.

Motorola India shared a short video on Twitter announcing that the Moto G62 is coming to India on August 11. While the price of the smartphone is not known yet, reports suggest that it might be one of the most affordable 5G offerings. The smartphone will come equipped with the Snapdragon 695 SoC, a full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 12 5G bands.

Motorola has also announced that the Moto G62 will be available for purchase from Flipkart. The phone is likely to be launched in two colours: Black and Green.

The smartphone was launched in Brazil with a different set of specifications. The version debuted in Brazil is powered by the Snapdragon 480+. It sports a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower fast charging.

It is also possible that apart from the SoC and configuration, Motorola may include the same specifications in the Indian variant as that of the version launched in Brazil. The handset was launched in only one configuration in Brazil — 4GB of RAM + 128GB storage.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G62, Moto G62 Specifications, Motorola
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Snap Launches Parental Control Tool Family Center, Lets Parents Check Teens’ Contacts

Related Stories

Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz Display Launching in India on August 11
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Ends Tomorrow: Best Deals
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Gets OxygenOS 12 Update: Details
  6. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. OnePlus Nord N20 SE With Dual Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  9. Google Search, Maps, YouTube Experienced Outages in Parts of the World
  10. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Best Offers on Laptops
#Latest Stories
  1. HP Envy 34-Inch, Pavilion 31.5-inch All-in-One PCs With 11th and 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  2. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Release Date Set for December 2024
  3. BTC Grows, ETH Dips as Crypto Price Chart Reflects Mix of Greens and Reds
  4. Oppo Reno 8 4G to Feature Snapdragon 680 SoC, 64-Megapixel Primary Camera: Report
  5. Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz Display Launching in India on August 11
  6. Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Market in Q2 2022, Samsung Slips to Fourth Spot: Report
  7. Snap Launches Parental Control Tool Family Center, Lets Parents Check Teens’ Contacts
  8. Snap Reportedly Plans to Lay Off Employees, Managers Discussing Job Cuts for Their Teams
  9. Gigabyte Aorus, Aero Laptops for Gamers and Creators Launched in India
  10. Google Search, Maps, Photos, YouTube Recover Following Outages in Some Parts of the World
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.