Moto G62 5G appears to be a new smartphone that the Lenovo owned brand plans to launch soon. The Moto-G series smartphone's specifications, renders, and price details have appeared on a European retailer site ahead of the official announcement. The Moto G62 5G is listed to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC and features a 120Hz display. The smartphone is shown with a hole-punch display design with a single RAM and storage configuration. The listing indicated a 5,000mAh battery and a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor on the Moto G62 5G.

Moto G62 5G price (expected)

European retailer Mobileciti has listed the Moto G62 5G with a price tag of $338 (roughly Rs. 26,200) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. If this turns out to be the final pricing, it will be placed along with Motorola's recently launched Moto G82 5G. The smartphone is shown in Frosted Blue colour. The listing was first spotted by GizPaw.

Moto G62 5G specifications (expected)

The listing shows that the dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G62 5G runs on Android 12 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a hole-punch design to house the selfie camera. Under the hood, the handset is listed to have an octa-core Snapdragon 480+ 5G, paired with 4GB of RAM.

As per the Mobileciti listing, the Moto G62 5G will have a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it is seen sporting a 16-megapixel camera. It could pack 128GB of onboard storage that can be expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. The listing suggests dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support on the phone.

Further, the Moto G62 5G is shown with a fingerprint sensor for authentication. Connectivity options on the phone could include 5G, Bluetooth V5.1, and a USB Type-C port. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery and is listed to measure 161.83 x 73.96 x 8.59mm and weigh 184 grams.