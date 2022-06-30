Technology News
Moto G62 5G, New Motorola Flagship India Launch Tipped to Take Place Soon

Moto G62 5G may come as the next Moto G model in India after the confirmed launch of the Moto G42.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 June 2022 13:10 IST
Moto G62 5G, New Motorola Flagship India Launch Tipped to Take Place Soon

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G62 5G was launched in Brazil earlier this month

Highlights
  • Moto G62 5G comes with Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC
  • Motorola's new flagship could be the Edge 30 Pro Ultra
  • Moto G42 is launching in India on July 4

Moto G62 5G is tipped to launch in India soon. The Motorola phone was announced in Brazil earlier this month. It comes with features including a 120Hz display as well as triple rear cameras. The smartphone also carries an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC. Alongside the Moto G62 5G, Motorola is said to launch its new flagship phone in India. This could be the Motorola Edge 30 Pro Ultra that is also rumoured as Motorola Frontier. The smartphone is said to have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted to suggest that Motorola would launch the Moto G62 5G and a new flagship phone in India soon. Although the exact release date is yet to be revealed, we can expect some details to emerge on the Web in the coming days.

Moto G62 5G specifications

The Moto G62 5G debuted in Brazil with Android 12 and a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, along with Adreno 619 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The Moto G62 5G also comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel hybrid ultra-wide and depth shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Moto G62 5G offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Moto G62 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card. The phone comes with a range of connectivity options that includes 5G, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Motorola has equipped the Moto G62 5G with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower fast charging.

Moto Edge 30 Pro Ultra aka Motorola Frontier specifications (expected)

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro Ultra aka Motorola Frontier is tipped to have a 6.67-inch full-HD+ POLED curved display and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM and maximum of 256GB onboard storage. The phone is also said to have a triple rear camera setup, with a 200-megapixel primary sensor. It would include a 4,500mAh battery with 125W fast charging support.

Motorola has not yet officially announced any details about the Moto G62 5G and its new flagship in India. However, Flipkart recently revealed that the Chinese company is launching the Moto G42 in the country on July 4. The mid-range phone was launched in Brazil earlier this month, with a price tag of BRL 1,699 (roughly Rs. 25,900) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G62 5G specifications, Moto G62 5G, Motorola Edge 30 Pro Ultra, Motorola Frontier, Motorola
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Ferrari Plans to Launch First All-Electric Vehicle by 2025, Researching Zero-Emission Hydrogen Fuel Cells

