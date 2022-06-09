Moto G62 5G was recently launched by the company in Brazil. Motorola's latest addition to its affordable G-series lineup is powered by a Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC under the hood, paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Moto G62 5G runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower fast charging.

Moto G62 5G price, availability

Moto G62 5G price is yet to be revealed by the company. The smartphone is already listed on the company's website, and will be sold in Graphite and Green colour options. Motorola is yet to announce availability of the Moto G62 5G in other markets, including India.

Moto G62 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G62 5G runs on Android 12 with the company's My UX skin on top. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC with an Adreno 619 GPU, paired with 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Moto G62 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprised of a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens. The smartphone also has an 8-megapixel hybrid ultra-wide angle and depth camera with a 118-degree field-of-view and an f/2.2 aperture lens, along with a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The Moto G62 5G comes with a 16-megapixel front facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens for selfies and video chats.

The Moto G62 5G is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ AGPS, NFC, sensors on board include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, light sensor, compass, and a side mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The Moto G62 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support. It measures 161.8x74x8.59mm and weighs 184 grams