Technology News
loading

Moto G62 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, Triple Cameras Launched: Specifications

Moto G62 5G will be sold in Graphite and Green colour options.

By David Delima | Updated: 9 June 2022 10:57 IST
Moto G62 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, Triple Cameras Launched: Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

The Moto G62 pricing and availability details have not yet been announced by Motorola

Highlights
  • Moto G62 5G sports a 6.5-inch IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support
  • Moto G62 5G runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box

Moto G62 5G was recently launched by the company in Brazil. Motorola's latest addition to its affordable G-series lineup is powered by a Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC under the hood, paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Moto G62 5G runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower fast charging.

Moto G62 5G price, availability

Moto G62 5G price is yet to be revealed by the company. The smartphone is already listed on the company's website, and will be sold in Graphite and Green colour options. Motorola is yet to announce availability of the Moto G62 5G in other markets, including India.

Moto G62 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G62 5G runs on Android 12 with the company's My UX skin on top. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC with an Adreno 619 GPU, paired with 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Moto G62 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprised of a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens. The smartphone also has an 8-megapixel hybrid ultra-wide angle and depth camera with a 118-degree field-of-view and an f/2.2 aperture lens, along with a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The Moto G62 5G comes with a 16-megapixel front facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens for selfies and video chats.

The Moto G62 5G is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ AGPS, NFC, sensors on board include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, light sensor, compass, and a side mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The Moto G62 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support. It measures 161.8x74x8.59mm and weighs 184 grams

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Motorola Moto G62 5G

Motorola Moto G62 5G

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G62 5G, Moto G62 5G Specifications, Motorola
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope, Knocked Gold-Plated Mirror Out of Alignment

Related Stories

Moto G62 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, Triple Cameras Launched: Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi, Redmi Devices Get YouTube Premium Access for Up to 3 Months
  2. Moto G32 Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Specifications Leaked
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date Set for July 12: All You Need to Know
  4. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Renders, Price, Specifications Leaked Online
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Teased, Display Specifications Surface Online
  6. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  7. RBI Allows Linking Credit Cards With UPI, to Start With RuPay
  8. Oppo K10 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in India: Details
  9. Dizo Watch D With Large 1.8-Inch Display Launched in India
  10. Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Tipped to Get 4,500mAh Battery: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G62 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, Triple Cameras Launched: Specifications
  2. NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope, Knocked Gold-Plated Mirror Out of Alignment
  3. Apple Says Will Fund Pay Later Loans Off Its Own Balance Sheet
  4. Intel Said to Freeze Hiring in Desktop, Laptop Chip Division for Two Weeks
  5. Twitter Says Will Have Shareholder Vote by August on Sale to Elon Musk
  6. Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Possess 90 Percent of Total Supply in Profit: Glassnode
  7. Snapchat's AR Camera Reaching Short-Video App MX TakaTak
  8. ZTE Axon 40 Ultra With Under Display Camera Launched Globally, Sale Starts June 21
  9. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Protective Case Spotted On Youpin Platform: Report
  10. EU Unclear on Ban of Cloud Services in Russia Amid Invasion of Ukraine, Amends Latest Sanction Package
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.