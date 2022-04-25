Moto G52 was launched in India on Monday. The new Motorola phone, which is the successor to last year's Moto G51 5G, comes with a 90Hz pOLED display and carries triple rear cameras. The smartphone also comes with dual stereo speakers that are equipped with Dolby Atmos support and Snapdragon sound technology. The Moto G52 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and comes with up to 6GB of RAM. It also carries up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Moto G52 will compete against the likes of the Redmi 10 Power, Oppo K10, and the Realme 9i.

Moto G52 price in India, launch offers

Moto G52 price in India has been set at Rs. 14,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 6GB + 128GB model that comes at Rs. 16,499. The given prices are notably the "introductory" ones, which means that there could be some changes in the pricing in the future. Motorola has not yet revealed any exact details on that front, though. The Moto G52 features Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White colours and will go on sale through Flipkart and select retail stores starting 12pm (noon) on May 27.

Launch offers on the Moto G52 include a Rs. 1,000 instant discount for customers using an HDFC credit card. Jio users are also claimed to receive benefits worth Rs. 2,549, including a Rs. 2,000 cashback on recharge and a Rs. 549 discount on annual Zee5 subscription. Additionally, Flipkart will have EMI options as well as an option to get the Moto G52 in lieu of an old phone.

Earlier this month, the Moto G52 debuted in Europe at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 20,600) for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant.

Motorola last year brought the Moto G51 5G to India at Rs. 14,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model.

Moto G52 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G52 runs Android 12 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) pOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display, which comes with a hole-punch design, also includes a 360Hz touch sampling rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and DC dimming. Under the hood, the Moto G52 has the Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Moto G52 carries the triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter that also works as a depth sensor. The camera setup additionally includes a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The camera on the Moto G52 supports features including a Dual Capture, Smart Composition, Spot Colour, Live Moto, Pro Motion, and an Ultra-wide Distortion Correction. It also supports full-HD video recording at 30fps frame rate.

In terms of capturing selfies and enabling video chats, the Moto G52 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

The Moto G52 has up to 128GB of onboard UFS-based MCP (uMCP) storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the Motorola phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Moto G52 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W TurboPower fast charging (supported charger is bundled in the retail box). Besides, the Moto G52 measures 160.98x74.46x7.99mm and weighs 169 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.