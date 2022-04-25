Moto G52 India launch is set to take place today (Monday, April 25). The new Motorola phone has been teased to go on sale through Flipkart soon after its official debut in the country. The smartphone debuted in Europe earlier this month. It comes with features including a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The Moto G52 also carries Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC. The phone is claimed to last for over a day on a single charge. It is also touted to be the "slimmest and lightest" phone in its segment, with 7.99mm thickness and 169 grams of weight.

Moto G52 India launch details

Since last week, Motorola has started teasing the India launch of the Moto G52 through its social media channels. Flipkart has also created a dedicated webpage to tease its availability through the online marketplace.

Moto G52 price in India (expected)

Moto G52 price in India is expected to be aligning with its European pricing that was announced earlier this month at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 20,600) for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is also likely to be a little over than the Moto G51 5G that debuted in India in December, at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. However, the exact local pricing of the Moto G52 in the country is yet to be revealed.

Moto G52 specifications

Moto G52 specifications in India are yet to be detailed, though Flipkart's listing shows that the phone is coming with a plastic-OLED display carrying a 90Hz refresh rate and slim bezels. The phone is also shown on the online marketplace with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The India variant of the Moto G52 is expected to be quite similar to the model that was launched in Europe. That model runs Android 12 out-of-the-box and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with the triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor as well as an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

In terms of storage, the Moto G52 comes with 128GB of internal storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower Charging and carries connectivity options including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

