Technology News
loading

Moto G42 with Snapdragon 680 SoC, Android 12 Spotted on Geekbench, Could Launch Soon

The Moto G42 is listed on the Geekbench database with the codename 'hawao'.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 30 May 2022 18:50 IST
Moto G42 with Snapdragon 680 SoC, Android 12 Spotted on Geekbench, Could Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @yabhishekhd

Moto G42 leaked renders (pictured) show side-mounted volume and power buttons

Highlights
  • Moto G42 is said to be powered by Snapdragon 680 4G SoC
  • Moto G42 is said to feature 4GB of RAM
  • The upcoming smartphone will likely run on Android 12

Moto G42 has been spotted on the Geekbench database, hinting at a few key specifications and an imminent launch. The listing has indicated that the upcoming handset will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. The smartphone from Motorola is also said to run on Android 12 out of the box. Recently the renders of the Moto G42 were leaked by a tipster suggesting that the upcoming smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup. Earlier, the phone was also spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance database with the model number XT2233-2.

The Geekbench listing first spotted by MySmartPrice, shows the Moto G42 with the codename 'hawao', which is said to be a reference to the Snapdragon 680 4G SoC that comes with four performance cores clocked at 1.9GHz and four power-efficient cores clocked at 2.4GHz. Therefore, the Moto G42 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. The smartphone is said to rely on Adreno 610 GPU. The listing also indicates that the smartphone will come with 4GB of RAM. The handset will likely run on Android 12 out of the box, as mentioned above.

moto g42 geekbench listing screenshot mysmartprice 2 geekbench listing

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/ Geekbench

Motorola Moto G42 was spotted on the Geekbench website with 376 points in the single-core test and 1538 in the multi-core test.

As mentioned, the Moto G42's renders were also leaked on Twitter recently. As per the renders, the smartphone is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup with flash and a hole-punch camera on the front. The phone may also feature side-mounted volume and power buttons, and a speaker grill and microphone hole on either side of the USB Type-C charging port at the bottom.

Moreover, the upcoming smartphone was also seen listed on the Wi-Fi Alliance database with the certification ID WFA119264 saying that the phone will feature support for dual-band Wi-Fi.

Motorola is yet to officially confirm and share details regarding the availability and pricing of the Moto G42 in global markets.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Moto G42, Geekbench Database, Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, Android 12, Snapdragon 680 SoC, Motorola
Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Users Get 3 'All-in-One' Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
iQoo Neo 6 Price, Offers Allegedly Leaked Ahead of India Launch: All Details
Moto G42 with Snapdragon 680 SoC, Android 12 Spotted on Geekbench, Could Launch Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
  2. Indian Government Withdraws Advisory Against Sharing Photocopy of Aadhaar
  3. Vivo Y33e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Jio Game Controller With Up to 8-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  5. OnePlus Ace Racing Edition May Debut in India as OnePlus 10R Lite
  6. Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450, More: Leading Electric Scooters to Buy in India
  7. Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer Out: Aamir Khan’s Back
  8. Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good
  9. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  10. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vitalik Buterin Shares His Take on Algorithmic Stablecoins and Their Future
  2. Redmi K50 Ultra With 2K Display, 100W Charging Said to Be In Development, Expected to Launch in H2 2022
  3. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Teaser Trailer Out, Game to Release in 2023
  4. iPhone 14 Pro Models to Have A16 Bionic Chip Based on Existing 5nm Process Tech: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. India Finalising Consultation Paper on Cryptocurrencies, Says DEA Secretary Ajay Seth
  6. Xiaomi 12X Starts Receiving Android 12 Update With April 2022 Security Patch Globally
  7. iQoo Neo 6 Price, Offers Allegedly Leaked Ahead of India Launch: All Details
  8. Moto G42 with Snapdragon 680 SoC, Android 12 Spotted on Geekbench, Could Launch Soon
  9. AI Can Make Traffic Signals Less Chaotic, Roads More Organised for Motorists in Future, Say MIT Researchers
  10. Amazon Prime Video India Signs Multi-Film Licensing Deal With Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.