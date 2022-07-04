Technology News
loading
Moto G42 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G42 price in India is set at Rs. 13,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 July 2022 12:02 IST
Moto G42 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Motorola India

Moto G42 comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Moto G42 will be available in two distinct colours
  • The Motorola phone carries stereo speakers
  • Moto G42 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC

Moto G42 was launched in India on Monday. The new smartphone comes as Motorola's latest model in the budget segment. It is also the successor to the Moto G41 that was launched in markets including Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East last year, but did not make it to India. The Moto G42 comes with a 20:9 AMOLED display and triple rear cameras. The smartphone is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and includes 20W fast charging. The Moto G42 competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 11, Realme 9i, and the Poco M4 Pro. It also has inferior specifications over the Moto G52 that is priced just Rs. 500 more at Rs. 14,499 for the base variant.

Moto G42 price in India, launch offers

Moto G42 price in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Atlantic Green and Metallic Rosé colours and will go on sale through Flipkart as well as select retail stores in the country starting July 11.

Launch offers on the Moto G42 include a Rs. 1,000 discount that is applicable for customers using SBI cards. The phone is also bundled with benefits worth Rs. 2,549 that will be given to Jio users who are on its Rs. 419 plan.

The Moto G42 was originally launched in Brazil last month, at BRL 1,699 (roughly Rs. 25,200) for the 4GB + 128GB model.

Moto G42 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G42 runs Android 12 and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and depth shooter as well as a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Moto G42 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Moto G42 carries 64GB of onboard uMCP storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Moto G42 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Moto G42 carries dual stereo speakers and includes support for Dolby Atmos. The phone comes in an IP52-rated water-repellent build.

Motorola has equipped the Moto G42 with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower fast charging (compatible charger is bundled in the box) and is rated to deliver over 30 hours of backup on a single charge. Besides, the phone measures 160.61x73.47x8.26mm and weighs 174.5 grams.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Moto G42 price in India, Moto G42 specifications, Moto G42, Motorola Moto G42, Motorola, Flipkart
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Watch Series 8 Will Reportedly Come With Fever Detection Feature

Comment
